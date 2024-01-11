Explosive Showdown: Jada Kingdom Drops ‘STEFF LAZARUS’ in Ongoing Clash with Stefflon Don

In the fiery realm of dancehall, the ongoing lyrical battle between Jada Kingdom, aka ‘Twinkle,’ and UK artiste Stefflon Don has intensified with the release of ‘STEFF LAZARUS.’ Despite Jada previously declaring the war “done,” the latest diss track from her signals that round two is in full swing, unleashing a barrage of hard-hitting lyrics aimed directly at Stefflon Don.

The lyrical feud erupted when Stefflon Don accused Jada Kingdom of being romantically involved with Burna Boy. Now, ‘STEFF LAZARUS’ stands as Jada’s response, loaded with scathing lyrics targeting Stefflon Don. The diss track, released around midnight on Wednesday, quickly amassed over 130,000 views in less than seven hours, foreshadowing its imminent dominance on YouTube’s trending chart for Jamaica.

Jada Kingdom doesn’t hold back in ‘STEFF LAZARUS,’ using bold lyrics to address Stefflon Don’s accusations and escalating the feud to new heights. Some of the lines include, “Yuh mussi name Steff Lazarus, rise from the dead a gi mi chat how this possible… man a tun yuh inna poppy show that is not a good look… mi nuh tek coke stink p***y gyal yo crazy.” The diss track not only drags Stefflon Don but also involves the names of Drake, Beenie Man, Masicka, and Tory Lanez, taking the clash to a broader stage.

Sean Paul’s attempt to intervene and quell the escalating tension received backlash, especially after his statement, “Woman nuh fi talk so.” The online debate over who delivered the better diss track has intensified, drawing widespread attention to the lyrical feud.

Jada Kingdom doesn’t spare any punches, attacking Stefflon Don’s family members, including her mother, Aunty, Cousin, Brother, and Nephew. The personal nature of the attacks adds a new layer of intensity to the ongoing clash.

Seemingly with more to say than what was captured in her latest song, Jada Kingdom took to Instagram Live to elaborate on the issues she has been facing with Stefflon Don. In the live chat, she reiterated that she initially did not want to engage in a clash but felt compelled to respond to Stefflon Don’s provocations.

Stefflon Don, in turn, responded to Jada’s latest lyrics about her through text on social media. As the dancehall community awaits the next move in this gripping lyrical battle, the clash between Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don continues to captivate fans and dominate discussions in the realm of Jamaican music. Stay tuned for further developments in this explosive showdown.