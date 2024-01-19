Discord between Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister Konris Maynard Exacerbates Turbulent Times: Internal Strife Threatens St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party’s Unity

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 19th, 2024)Whispers of discord within the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Administration, particularly and seemingly between Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister Konris Maynard , have transformed into heated debates, with critics pointing to a lack of solidarity among the ministers. The roots of this purported disunity trace back to the Leadership race in 2021, leaving many questioning if the current administration is truly a unified force or merely projecting unity.

Special Advisor Duncan Wattley referenced the rift via the revelation that Minister Konris Maynard wrote a letter to Prime Minister Drew seemingly objecting to or airing his issue with the naming and ppointment of Dr. Geoffrey Hanley as Deputy Prime Minister.

The concerns aired on WINN FM’s Island Tea highlight fears that internal strife may impede the nation’s progress and jeopardize the standing of the Labour Party. A caller emphasized the lingering impact of the bruising battle for leadership and suggested a runoff election could have resulted in a more unified leadership choice. Now, with apparent rifts surfacing, the caller expressed worry that the entire party is suffering, reminiscent of past fractures that led to the loss of governance in 2015.

The sentiment echoed by another caller emphasized the need for the Labour Party leader to exhibit strength and ensure the party’s cohesion. The potential consequences of internal fracturing were starkly outlined, with a caller warning that unless the party unites, it risks falling apart, drawing parallels to the fate of Team Unity.

Despite these concerns, Prime Minister Drew and leader of the Labour Party have consistently affirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers is working collaboratively for the sustainable growth of St. Kitts and Nevis. The fate of the Labour Party hangs in the balance, as the nation watches closely to see if internal conflicts will overshadow their commitment to governance.