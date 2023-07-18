Diplomatic Tension Rising? Jamaica Reportedly Denies Accreditation to Same-Sex Spouse of American Diplomat

July 18, 2023

A diplomatic dispute is reportedly brewing between Washington and Kingston due to Jamaica’s refusal to accredit the same-sex spouse of an American diplomat.

The strained situation threatens to damage the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Earlier this year, the United States government sent a letter to Jamaica, requesting approval for granting diplomatic immunity and privileges to the married partner of a diplomat who was set to be posted in Jamaica.

The diplomat in question is in a same-sex relationship. Unfortunately, it appears that the Jamaican government did not respond to the request promptly.

Subsequently, when the US sent another diplomatic note urging a response, the Jamaican government reportedly rejected the request. According to a report by Radio Jamaica News, a senior government source stated that approving the request would imply Jamaica’s recognition of same-sex marriages, which is currently illegal in the country.

Furthermore, Radio Jamaica News reported that the US responded by denying a Jamaican government request to extend the stay of three diplomats stationed at Jamaica’s embassy and consulates in the United States. Consequently, the US served notice that these three diplomats must depart immediately upon expiration of their five-year diplomatic visas.

This development is a departure from the usual practice of routinely granting extensions to diplomatic visas for Jamaican diplomats beyond the initial five-year period. Among those affected by this decision are Jamaica’s ambassador to the US, Audrey Marks, and Consul General Oliver Mair, based in Miami. The American authorities have demanded that they return to Jamaica later this year.

The specific nature of any further diplomatic actions that the US government may take against Jamaica in response to the government’s refusal to grant immunity to the diplomat’s spouse remains unknown at this time.