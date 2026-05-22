HIGH COURT STRIKES DOWN SKNFA SANCTIONS AGAINST FIVE INDIVIDUALS, RULES ASSOCIATION ACTED UNLAWFULLY



The High Court of Saint Christopher and Nevis has delivered a major legal blow to the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association, ruling that sanctions imposed against five individuals by the association were unlawful, procedurally improper, and tainted by apparent bias.

In a judgment handed down in the matter SKBHCV2024/0046, the court ruled in favour of Jeffrey Hazel, Eden Alistair Edwards, Samuel Phipps, Samuel Alex Claxton, and St. Clair Morris, all of whom had challenged disciplinary measures imposed by the football body in March 2024.

The claimants had sought judicial review of a March 14, 2024 decision by the SKNFA Executive Body which banned them from participating in football-related activities. However, the court found that the association acted outside the scope of its authority and failed to follow the principles of fairness and due process.

According to the judgment, the Executive Body of the SKNFA had “no jurisdiction” under its statutes or disciplinary code to impose the sanctions against the five men.

The court further determined that the disciplinary process was fundamentally flawed, noting that the claimants were never formally informed of any charges against them, were denied a fair opportunity to be heard, and were summoned to hearings without the notice procedures required under the association’s own rules.

“This amounted to a denial of natural justice and procedural fairness,” the judgment stated.

In a strongly worded ruling, the judge also concluded that the sanctions imposed by the association were irrational and disproportionate. The court noted that the SKNFA appeared to have punished the claimants for pursuing legal action in the Magistrate’s Court while operating as contractors rather than members directly governed by the association’s statutes.

Adding to the court’s concerns was the issue of apparent bias. The judgment found that the Executive Body effectively acted as complainant, investigator, and adjudicator in the same matter.

“A fair-minded and informed observer would conclude that there was at least a real possibility of bias,” the court ruled.

As part of its final orders, the High Court quashed the March 14, 2024 decision banning the claimants from football-related activities and granted declarations that the SKNFA’s actions were ultra vires, unlawful, procedurally improper, irrational, and affected by bias.

The court also ordered the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association to pay the legal costs of the claimants, with those costs to be assessed if not agreed within 21 days.

The ruling represents a significant setback for the SKNFA and serves as a powerful reminder to sporting bodies and organizations of the importance of adhering strictly to governing statutes, procedural fairness, and the principles of natural justice when carrying out disciplinary proceedings.

Legal observers say the decision could have wider implications for governance and accountability within sporting institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis and across the wider Caribbean region.