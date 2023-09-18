Communication Breakdown at JNF General Hospital Exposes Healthcare System Struggles

In a distressing development, attempts to book appointments at St. Kitts’ JNF General Hospital faced a frustrating hurdle today. Multiple calls yielded either a busy tone or went unanswered, shedding light on a systemic issue. Investigation revealed a malfunction in the main switchboard, affecting both regular lines and EMS services. This incident further underscores concerns over the Ministry of Health’s management, particularly at JNF Hospital. Criticisms are aimed at the Director of Health Institutions, with reports suggesting a lack of competence, experience, and qualifications for the role. As the healthcare system grapples with this latest setback, questions regarding its overall stability and efficiency continue to surface.