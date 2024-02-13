Colander Caines Charged with Murder of Two Innocent Babies

Thirty-five-year-old Colander Caines faces the grave charges of two counts of murder. The victims, four-year-old Calaysia Caines and six-month-old Kevon Caines, both residents of Upper Monkey Hill, met a tragic end between February 8th and 9th, 2024.

The devastating news unfolded as Ms. Colander Caines was officially charged on February 12th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station. The charges stem from the untimely and heart-wrenching deaths of the young siblings, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing, seeking answers and understanding surrounding the circumstances that led to such a horrific crime. The entire community is grappling with the loss, struggling to comprehend the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen two innocent lives.

As the legal proceedings progress, the St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force will undoubtedly work meticulously to ensure justice is served for Calaysia and Kevon Caines. The community is left to grapple with the aftermath of this devastating incident, rallying together to support one another during this difficult time.

The heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the need for collective efforts to create a society that protects its most vulnerable members. As the case unfolds, the community will be closely watching, hoping for justice and seeking solace in unity and support for one another.