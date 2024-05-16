On Saturday, May 18th, reggae music, culture, and lifestyle will be on full display at The RasState (9117 Jack Underwood Road) in Clermont, Florida. This is the date and location of the 2024 Clermont Reggae Festival, being presented by Red Gold Green Productions.



From 12 noon to 9:00 p.m. (local time), those in attendance will be informed, educated, and entertained by Winston Irie, Good Vibes Band, JahVerse, Heritage Band, and others. Moreover, the live performances are in addition to the nonstop juggling that will be done by DJ Gervis and the other selectors on the program. This year’s host is business woman and public figure I-Shine.



Some of the vendors that will be on the ground are: Trees Edge Farm, Renewal by Andersen, Legends Urban Wear, Caribbean Moonshine, Mr G Caribbean Flavor, Yardies, Florida Blue, Deity Jewelry, The Good Sugar Crumb, and that is just to name a few. CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS