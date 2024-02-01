Charges Filed Against Defaulters Under Integrity in Public Life Act: Defiance Meets Consequence

**””**

*February 1, 2024*

*Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis* – The Directorate of Public Prosecutions, headed by Director Adlai Smith, released a detailed list of public officials who have faced charges under the Integrity in Public Life Act, Cap 22.18, as amended. This follows the initial press release on January 11, 2024, announcing the enforcement actions taken to ensure compliance with mandatory declaration requirements.

As of the January 26, 2024 deadline for compliance, several public officials have failed to meet their obligations, marking a regrettable turn of events. Among the prominent figures listed are Hon. Fitzroy Eddy, Magistrate in the Judiciary; Saju N’gla, General Manager of ZIZ Broadcasting Corp; and Ricky Lenrick Lake, Chairman of the Urban Development Corp.

| No. | Name | Position | Public Body |

|—-|———————–|—————————|———————————|

| 1 | Hon. Fitzroy Eddy | Magistrate | Judiciary |

| 2 | Saju N’gla | General Manager | ZIZ Broadcasting Corp |

| 3 | Ricky Lenrick Lake | Chairman | Urban Development Corp |

| 4 | Ruthlyn Harris | Member | Public Service Commission |

| 5 | Oral Brandy | General Manager | Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority|

| 6 | Steadmon Tross | Chairman | NEVLEC |

| 7 | Albert Gordon | General Manager | NEVLEC |

| 8 | Pamela Martin | Chairperson | Nevis Tourism Authority |

The enforcement actions, initiated through complaints filed on January 31, 2023, come after repeated warnings and notices. The DPP’s office has shown leniency in certain cases, with a defaulter granted an extension until February 5 on compassionate grounds.

Director Adlai Smith stressed the gravity of these charges, emphasizing the potential fines of up to $30,000.00 or imprisonment for up to three years as outlined in the Integrity in Public Life Act. Smith acknowledged the commendable increase in compliance, reporting a notable rise from 14-18% in November 2023 to an impressive 90% as of the latest update.

Despite efforts to ensure accuracy, an addendum issued a correction concerning Oureika Petty, who was erroneously listed as a defaulter. Ms. Petty, serving as the Deputy National Disaster Coordinator, is not subject to filing requirements under the Act. The DPP’s office issued an unreserved apology to Ms. Petty and the public, underscoring their commitment to transparency and the fair administration of justice.

In conclusion, Director Adlai Smith reinforced the DPP’s unwavering resolve to prosecute any violations of the Integrity in Public Life Act and reminded public officials of the upcoming filing deadline on April 30, 2024. The public is encouraged to seek information and assistance from the Integrity Commission Office regarding the filing process.