Carnage in Prime Minister’s Constituency spurs Top COP to Action ! Commissioner of Police James Sutton Declares War on St. Peter’s Bloodshed: “Enough is Enough!

On November 22nd, 2023, the tranquil Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis was thrust into chaos once again as the specter of violence reared its ugly head in the heart of St. Peter’s. The Commissioner of Police, James Sutton, did not mince words as he addressed the gruesome homicides that claimed the lives of two young men and left another clinging to life. In a statement that echoes with urgency, Sutton declared an all-out war against the criminal elements responsible for perpetuating such atrocities.

Commissioner Sutton, on behalf of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the victims, Lequani James and Kevin Collins. His words carried the weight of a community grappling with the unfathomable pain of burying its youth. However, Sutton’s sympathy was coupled with an unyielding condemnation of the violence that led to their untimely demise.

In a stern rebuke, Commissioner Sutton highlighted the illogical, impractical, and detrimental nature of extreme acts of violence, imploring the perpetrators to consider non-violent alternatives to resolve conflicts. He stressed that the Police Force would not stand idly by, signaling a zero-tolerance policy against those who persist in their destructive ways. “Enough is enough!” declared Sutton, drawing a line in the sand against the forces threatening the safety and security of the nation.

The Commissioner reinforced the commitment of the RSCNPF to preserve law and order in St. Kitts and Nevis, vowing to meet the challenges with maximum force if necessary. As the Christmas and Carnival season approaches, a robust security plan is already in motion. Commissioner Sutton assured the public that the police force would be highly active in communities, deterring criminal activities and protecting law-abiding citizens.

Acknowledging the discomfort that increased police presence might cause, Sutton stressed that the alternative—seeing youth laying lifeless in the streets—was far more repugnant. He emphasized the democratic nature of the Federation and the collective responsibility of both the police force and the citizens to combat the rising tide of violence.

The Commissioner called on citizens to be proactive in curbing criminal activity, urging them to share information with the police. To incentivize cooperation, Sutton announced an increased maximum cash reward of EC $25,000 for information leading to successful convictions. He reminded the public that safety and security are collective responsibilities, and everyone must play a part in maintaining them.

As Commissioner Sutton concluded his statement, he called for the nation’s continued support and prayers for the brave men and women of the RSCNPF who daily step into the line of fire to protect and serve. In these trying times, Commissioner Sutton’s resolute words echo a clear message—St. Kitts and Nevis will not bow to violence, and together, the people and the police will stand united against the forces threatening their peace and security.