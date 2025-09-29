CARIBBEAN SET TO BECOME AFRICA’S FOOD SURPLUS MARKET

Caribbean Agro- hub plans in St. Kitts-Nevis raise alarm as African agro surplus imports threaten local food security and farmers’ survival.

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 24, 2025 (Times Caribbean) —

As the countdown begins to the 19th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA2025), excitement and unease are colliding in equal measure. While Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Samal Duggins, has hailed the weeklong summit as a “transformative platform” that will cement St. Kitts and Nevis as the Caribbean’s Agricultural Hub, critics are sounding alarms that the Federation may soon become the distribution depot for Africa’s food surplus rather than the breadbasket for its own people.

At the center of the storm is a bold initiative: the establishment of an “Agro Hub Warehouse and Logistics Centre” in Basseterre through a partnership with Nigeria’s Green Economic Zone (GEZ). The project, part of the broader Africa Caribbean Atlantic (ACA) Cooperation Framework, will position St. Kitts and Nevis as the central transit point for Nigerian agricultural exports — rice, maize, soybeans, and a stream of processed value-added goods — destined for supermarkets and wholesalers across the Caribbean archipelago.

Africa’s Gain, Caribbean Farmers’ Pain?

For Nigeria, the hub is nothing short of a masterstroke. It promises to widen export markets, strengthen trade links, and assert Africa’s agricultural clout in a region long tethered to North American and European imports. Nigerian agribusiness leaders see the Caribbean as fertile ground for surplus distribution, branding it a win-win for food security and bilateral economic growth.

But for farmers in St. Kitts and Nevis, the announcement reads like a death warrant. The Federation’s much-celebrated “25 x 25 Agenda” — a pledge to produce 25% of national food consumption locally by 2025 — is already behind schedule. Struggling with land shortages, climate shocks, and limited financing, local producers fear that the sudden facilitation of cheaper African imports will collapse whatever fragile gains they have made.

“Talk about resilience all you want,” one Nevis farmer told Times Caribbean. “But how can we compete with bulk shipments of Nigerian rice when we can’t even get irrigation systems to work properly in Gingerland? This Agro Hub makes the 25 x 25 goal impossible.”

The Minister’s Bold Pitch

Minister Duggins, however, is pressing ahead with optimism. In a statement posted on his official platform, he declared:

“Hosting CWA2025 is a powerful opportunity for St. Kitts and Nevis. It’s our chance to showcase our progress, deepen regional collaboration, and position our Federation at the heart of Caribbean food security and agricultural innovation.”

His ministry argues that becoming a logistics hub will not only create jobs but also put the Federation on the global map as a convergence point for South-South trade. Advocates suggest that local farmers could piggyback on the infrastructure, gaining access to modern storage facilities, regional markets, and new financing windows.

Caribbean Food Sovereignty at Risk

Yet, the contradictions are glaring. The CWA2025 theme — “Sowing Change, Harvesting Resilience: Transforming Our Caribbean Food Systems for 2025 and Beyond” — highlights regional leaders’ long-declared ambition of reducing import dependence and strengthening homegrown food systems.

How, then, does importing millions of tons of Nigerian maize square with this vision? Regional skeptics say it doesn’t.

Caribbean farmers’ associations warn that the Agro Hub is a Trojan horse, dressed in the language of trade cooperation but destined to cement dependency on external supply chains. “Instead of building resilience, we may be entrenching our vulnerability,” one regional agricultural economist cautioned.

A Defining Moment for Sugar City

The stakes could not be higher. When St. Kitts opens its doors to hundreds of policymakers, investors, and development agencies next week at CWA2025 in Frigate Bay, the island will be cast as the new agricultural crossroads of the Americas.

But the question lingers: Will Sugar City rise as a genuine champion of Caribbean food security — or merely as the warehouse where Africa’s produce is stored before feeding foreign supermarkets?

For small farmers in Tabernacle, Sandy Point, and Gingerland, the answer could define not just the success of CWA2025, but the survival of Caribbean agriculture itself.