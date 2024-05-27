BUJU BANTON RETURNS LIVE IN US !

First U.S. Concert in 15 Years Set for New York

Buju Banton will be performing his first live concert in the U.S. in 15 years in New York City on July 13. The Til Shiloh artist will bring his “Long Walk to Freedom” tour, which began in 2019 in Kingston, Jamaica, to the UBS Arena, as officially announced on Sunday.

Buju Banton returned to the U.S. on May 2, after being deported in 2018. This marks his biggest concert in the city since headlining several sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. His last performance there was in 2008 at the WaMu Theater for the Mother’s Day Reggae Festival.

Banton’s previous major U.S. concert was the ‘Before The Dawn’ event in Miami in January 2011. The ‘Before The Dawn’ album, released in September 2010, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.