“BUILDING A SCHOOL IN ANOTHER COUNTRY?” — Ambassador Larry Vaughn Blasts Drew Administration’s ‘Unbelievable’ $270M BHS Plan

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A storm of national outrage is brewing following a stunning revelation that the long-promised $270 million Basseterre High School (BHS) reconstruction project will see major structural components manufactured in Barbados and then shipped to St. Kitts for assembly — a development that critics say represents a humiliating blow to local contractors, tradesmen, and the wider economy.

Among the most outspoken voices condemning the plan is Ambassador His Excellency Larry Olonzo Denville Vaughn, who has publicly challenged the logic, transparency, and economic implications of the government’s approach.

In a sharply worded critique, Vaughn raised serious questions about the government’s claim that construction is advancing.

“Preparation for the start of construction continues,” the government announcement reportedly stated.

But Vaughn says that phrase alone exposes a troubling contradiction.

“Nine months after the Basseterre High School grounds were declared a construction site, we are still ‘preparing to begin construction.’ That is deeply concerning,” Vaughn noted, recalling that during the June 2025 St. Kitts Music Festival, patrons were told the BHS grounds could not even be used for parking because the site had already been designated for construction.

Yet today, March 2026, the country is now being told that prefabricated structural components are already being produced abroad while foundational work has not meaningfully begun.

“KITS ARRIVING… BUT FOUNDATIONS NOT READY?”

From a project management perspective, Vaughn says the sequence defies logic.

Under internationally accepted construction practices — including those promoted by institutions such as the Caribbean Development Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank — foundational works should already be well underway before prefabricated structural kits arrive on site.

Instead, the government has announced that foundation kits and structural elements are being shipped from Barbados even as officials admit that preparations to start construction are still ongoing.

“The kits should arrive to meet a prepared site, not sit idle in containers while foundational work lags behind,” Vaughn warned.

A $270 MILLION SCHOOL… BUILT OVERSEAS?

Perhaps the most controversial element of the announcement is the revelation that major structural components of the school will be manufactured outside St. Kitts and Nevis.

Critics say the decision effectively exports jobs, skills development, and economic opportunity to another Caribbean country while local tradesmen watch from the sidelines.

For a project of such national significance, Vaughn says the public deserves answers.

Key questions raised include:

What preparatory works have actually been completed on the BHS site?

Why are structural kits being shipped before foundations are completed?

What climate-resilience standards will the prefabricated system meet in a hurricane-prone region?

How many local workers will actually benefit from the project?

Will foreign technicians be required to assemble the structure?

SUSTAINABILITY QUESTIONS

The government has repeatedly linked major national projects to its Sustainable Island State Agenda, emphasizing climate resilience and modern infrastructure.

However, Vaughn says the public has been given little information about the technology being used to construct the new school.

“Are these prefabricated wall panels? Steel frames? Modular systems?” he asked.

“The public deserves to know exactly what type of building technology will be used for a facility meant to serve generations of students.”

He also questioned whether a kit-based structure imported from overseas will meet the same hurricane-resilience standards expected of other national infrastructure projects.

NATIONAL PROJECT… NATIONAL QUESTIONS

The Basseterre High School rebuild is one of the most important education infrastructure projects in the country’s history, affecting thousands of students, teachers, and parents.

Yet critics argue that after years of announcements, multiple groundbreakings, and tens of millions already spent, the project still appears trapped in a cycle of delays and shifting narratives.

For Vaughn, the issue ultimately comes down to transparency.

“A project of this national significance deserves clarity, transparency, and adherence to best practices,” he said.

But as the Drew administration now faces mounting scrutiny over its decision to construct the school abroad and ship it to St. Kitts in pieces, one question is rapidly spreading across the federation:

How did a $270 million national school project end up being built in another country?