Blossoming Elegance Unleashed: Dreamy Florals Debuts in Saint Lucia, Redefining Luxury in the Heart of Harbor Club Hotel!”

Harbour Club, St. Lucia – Brace yourselves, floral aficionados! The floral fantasy has found a new home in Saint Lucia, as The Dreamy Group unveiled its pièce de résistance, Dreamy Florals, on November 1st, 2023. Nestled in the enchanting Harbor Club Hotel at Rodney Bay Marina, this floral haven is set to revolutionize the island’s blooming scene.

Founded by the visionary Saint Lucian entrepreneur, Natalie John, whose name resonates in the Caribbean for crafting unforgettable events, Dreamy Florals is poised to redefine luxury and elegance. Natalie, celebrated as one of the Top 100 Most Influential in the Event Industry by Eventex, has seamlessly transitioned her expertise from event coordination to the realm of floristry.

Dreamy Florals beckons you into a world where petals tell stories of love, celebrations, and life’s most precious moments. Boasting meticulously curated premium florals available from 7 am to 7 pm daily, this boutique promises to infuse every occasion with a touch of enchantment.

Natalie John, the mastermind behind this botanical haven, has been a trailblazer in the Caribbean wedding planning industry with her flagship company, Dreamy Weddings, operating across 13 destinations. With accolades like A-List Wedding Planner by Destination Weddings & Honeymoons magazine, she’s now set to weave her magic into the floral tapestry of Saint Lucia.

For those eager to immerse themselves in the Dreamy Florals experience, preorders can be made at saintluciaflorist.com. Contact them at 758-572-9418 or 758-285-9189 and get ready to witness the bloom of something extraordinary.

Media Contact:

Shajunee Gumbs

info@somarkmedia.com

869-667-3730