BELMONT RESORTS LIMITED INSTALLS NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT  KITTITIAN HILL.

(THE VILLAGE, KITTITIAN HILL, ST KITTS) Belmont Resorts Limited has appointed a new Board of Directors whose tenure commenced effective the 1st of August, 2023. The new Board of Directors shall assume responsibility over the Belmont group of companies, which includes Belmont Resorts Limited (BRL), and BRL’s wholly owned subsidiaries of Belmont Management Company Limited (BEMCO), Belmont Construction Limited (BCL), Belmont Services Limited (BSL) and the Kittitian Hill Foundation. Arthur’s restaurant also forms part to the Kittitian Hill development, over which the Board’s mandate extends.

The newly appointed Board is constituted as follows: Chairman, Mr. R.A. Peter Jenkins, Directors, Ms. Eslyn Swanston, Ms. Mellicia Phillip, Mr. Meshach Alford and Company Secretary, Ms. Lanein Blanchette.

Mr. Meshach Alford, Ms. Mellicia Phillip, Mr. R.A. Peter Jenkins, Directors, Company Secretary, Ms. Lanein Blanchette, Ms. Eslyn Swanston .

The renowned Kittitian/Anguillian hotelier Mr. Eustace Guishard, Managing Director of Guishard & Associates has been retained to spearhead these efforts, including but not limited to the upgrading of the physical structures as needed.

“As a priority, strategic upgrades are being made to the development’s first boutique hotel, Belle Mont Farm, to reposition the property in order to appeal to the international luxury market, a segment of hospitality that will naturally resonate with the lush and elegant surroundings of the property and the distinct offerings that showcase the resort’s design, spa, food, wine and style of service”, remarked Mr. R.A. Peter Jenkins, new Chairman of the Board.

The newly installed Board and Management Team appreciate that there are many stakeholders, with varying interests in the development. The Board and Management are pleased to advise that they are looking at ways to ensure that this one of a kind world class Resort is completed as originally conceptualized to the benefit of all stakeholders. In this regard, the Board intends to connect with all stakeholders to begin the consultations.

Belle Mont Farm, sits at 1,000 feet atop the 400-acre Kittitian Hill development. Its personal style of service, splendid West Indian inspired cottages and villas with private infinity-edge pools, together with its expansive, stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, true Farm-to-Table menu and experience, and many other signature amenities is the preferred resort for those who seek to enjoy a truly singular, upscale, Caribbean and world class experience.