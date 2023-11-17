Kittitian/Anguillian hotelier Eustace Guishard Retained to Spearhead Upgrades at Kittitian Hill

In a strategic move to elevate the allure of Kittitian Hill, the distinguished Kittitian/Anguillian hotelier, Mr. Eustace Guishard, Managing Director of Guishard & Associates, has been retained to lead comprehensive upgrades. The focal point of these enhancements will be the prestigious Belle Mont Farm, the development’s first boutique hotel, signaling a commitment to cater to the discerning international luxury market.

Under the guidance of the newly appointed Chairman of the Board, Mr. R.A. Peter Jenkins, the upgrades are designed to position the resort as a pinnacle of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with its lush surroundings. The Board and Management Team, acknowledging the diverse interests of stakeholders, emphasize their dedication to realizing the original vision of this world-class resort. To achieve this, consultations with stakeholders will commence, ensuring collective input into the rejuvenation of the 400-acre Kittitian Hill development.

Perched 1,000 feet above, Belle Mont Farm offers an unrivaled Caribbean experience with its personalized service, West Indian-inspired accommodations, private infinity-edge pools, and breathtaking views. As the resort embarks on this transformative journey, it aims to solidify its status as a singular, upscale destination that captivates both local and international patrons.