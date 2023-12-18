BELLE MONT FARM ROLLS OUT ITS FESTIVE & CARNIVAL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTING FOOD, WINE, RELAXATION & FRIENDLY RATES

(THE VILLAGE, KITTITIAN HILL, ST KITTS) Belle Mont Farm just announced its extensive

Festive Season Program, focusing on an outstanding culinary program complemented by Belle Mont Farm’s striking beauty and one of the most breath taking natural surroundings and views in the Caribbean.

The program offers visitors and locals, a taste of what’s to come to Kittitian Hill in 2024. “With this festive and carnival season program, we want to showcase our privileged location, the uniqueness of our property, our enthusiasm for good food and wine, and the relaxing atmosphere that makes Belle Mont Farm a must seek out destination resort in the Caribbean”, remarked the General Manager, Eustace Guishard.

A sensational culinary collaboration

The 2-Stars Michelin Chef, and former Executive Chef of Cap Juluca (1987-1990), Guy Guenego (France) joins Belle Mont Farm’s Assistant Head Chef Telsa Johnson (St. Kitts) for a week of intimate food and wine Chef Table dinners, designed for small, limited seating groups. The goal is to create a very personal experience where guests and visitors can enjoy exquisite flavors, wonderful wines, excellent company and have the chef partake at the table as well. There is also be a cocktail style wine and hors d’oeuvres gathering included on the tastings schedule. The Chef Table dinners program will culminate with the New Year’s Champagne Dinner, where both, Chef Guy and Chef Telsa, along with Renaldo Mills, Executive Sous Chef, will be sharing their skills and talent with the guests.

The Chef Table dinners will take place from the 26th to the 28th of December. The wine and hors d’oeuvres gathering will take place on December 29th and a final Chef Table Dinner will take place on December 30th. The tasting dinners series will culminate with the New Year’s Champagne Dinner, in the main room of The Kitchen. All Chef Table dinners will commence at 7:00pm. The wine and hors d’oeuvres gathering will take place from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The Guest Chef tasting dinners, include a selection of wines presented in open pairing format which allow guests to enjoy each dish with different wines, will take place at the Chef Table of The Kitchen, a reserved space of the restaurant ideal for private dining experiences. The main room of The Kitchen will remain open for guests wanting to enjoy The Kitchen’s signature menu.

Fireworks and music at Arthur’s Restaurant

As part of the Festive Season program, Arthur’s Restaurant and Beach Club will reopen on Friday, December 22, during regular hours from 12 noon to 9:00pm.

Guests looking to welcome the new year at the beach, will be delighted to know that Arthur’s will offering drinks, party food, DJ music and fireworks starting at 9:00 pm.

Arthur’s Restaurant and Beach Club will be operating throughout the festive and carnival season from Wednesday to Sundays from 12 noon to 9:00 pm. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Festive and carnival rates for a limited number of accommodations | Dec. 20 – Jan 2

On a first come, first served basis, Belle Mont Farm have designated a limited number of accommodations for local, regional and international guests who wish to stay during the festive and carnival season. The festive and carnival season rates will be available from December 20th to January 2th. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy one of our tasting dinners and relax the rest of the evening. Breakfast is included, so that’s one more reason to take it easy during festive and breakaway from carnival at Belle Mont Farm. Even if you stay one night, it will be well worth it”, pointed out “Guish”, as the manager is known within the hospitality industry.

For the tasting menus, dinner / hotel reservations, and for the full program, please contact the hotel at 869•465•7388 or enquire via email at reservations@kittitianhill.com.

Belle Mont Farm, sits at 1,000 feet atop the 400-acre Kittitian Hill development. Its personal style of service, splendid West Indian inspired cottages and villas with private infinity-edge pools, together with its expansive, stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, true Farm-to-Table ingredients, and many other signature amenities is the preferred resort for those who seek to enjoy a truly singular, upscale, Caribbean and world class experience.