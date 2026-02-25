BASSETERRE AT THE CENTER OF HISTORY: HOW ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SHAPED CARICOM’S FUTURE AT THE 12TH HEADS MEETING IN 1991

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS-NEVIS — Long before CARICOM 50 placed the Federation back at the epicenter of regional diplomacy, St. Kitts and Nevis had already etched its name into the integration movement’s defining chapters.

From 2–4 July 1991, under the chairmanship of Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds, the Federation hosted the Twelfth Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community — a summit that would quietly but profoundly reshape the trajectory of Caribbean integration.

At Warner Park on July 1, the Opening Ceremony — chaired by then Secretary-General Roderick Rainford — began with a solemn tribute to Nobel Laureate Sir Arthur Lewis, symbolically linking the intellectual foundations of Caribbean economic thought to the urgent policy decisions about to unfold.

A Gathering of Caribbean Titans

The attendance list read like a pantheon of Caribbean leadership:

Sir Lynden Pindling (The Bahamas)

(The Bahamas) Erskine Sandiford (Barbados)

(Barbados) George Price (Belize)

(Belize) Mary Eugenia Charles (Dominica)

(Dominica) Hugh Desmond Hoyte (Guyana)

(Guyana) Michael Manley (Jamaica)

(Jamaica) A. N. R. Robinson (Trinidad and Tobago)

And many others — leaders who together carried the weight of a region navigating seismic geopolitical shifts.

The summit unfolded against the backdrop of a transforming global order: the Cold War’s end, economic liberalisation pressures, debt crises, and the looming creation of the European Single Market. The urgency was unmistakable.

Defending Democracy in the Caribbean

Just one year earlier, Trinidad and Tobago had experienced the attempted coup that disrupted Robinson’s attendance at the Eleventh Meeting. In Basseterre, leaders reaffirmed their “unreserved condemnation” of assaults on constitutional democracy and strongly endorsed hemispheric safeguards through the Organisation of American States.

This was not rhetorical theatre. It was a firm declaration: CARICOM would stand as a guardian of democratic legitimacy in the hemisphere.

The Seeds of the Single Market

The 1991 Meeting accelerated momentum toward what would later become the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). Leaders:

Advanced the Common External Tariff

Endorsed cross-listing of securities among regional stock exchanges

Accepted proposals for a Caribbean Investment Fund

Embraced the West Indian Commission’s bold vision in “Towards a Vision of the Future”

The Commission’s six priority areas — free movement of skilled persons, hassle-free travel, steps toward a common currency, enlarging investment, creating the Single Market, and mobilising for international negotiations — became the blueprint for the integration architecture we know today.

A Diplomatic Coup: Venezuela–CARICOM Agreement

In a moment of strategic brilliance, Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez, on State Visit, addressed the Conference and signed an agreement with CARICOM for one-way free trade access for CARICOM products into the Venezuelan market.

For small island economies seeking diversification and export opportunity, this was a breakthrough.

Security, Environment, and Regional Identity

The Heads stressed urgency in establishing a CARICOM Security Regime and supported the creation of a Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre.

They also anticipated what would soon become global environmental diplomacy at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, prioritising climate change, biodiversity, and forestry — prescient concerns for vulnerable small island states.

Simultaneously, they laid foundations for:

The CARICOM Disaster Emergency Response Agency

The Assembly of Caribbean Parliamentarians

The future Caribbean Court of Appeal

A regional television communication hook-up to strengthen Caribbean identity

Expanding the Community

In a significant widening of the regional family, Associate Membership was granted to the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands, while Anguilla and Colombia received Observer Status in several institutions.

CARICOM was not retreating inward. It was expanding outward.

Basseterre’s Enduring Legacy

The Twelfth Meeting was not flashy. It was foundational.

Under the steady, pragmatic leadership of Sir Kennedy Simmonds, St. Kitts and Nevis demonstrated that even the smallest state could host — and shape — consequential regional diplomacy.

Thirty-five years later, as CARICOM marks half a century of existence, historians increasingly recognise July 1991 in Basseterre as a hinge moment: when the Caribbean recommitted to integration, defended democracy, and positioned itself within a rapidly evolving global order.

In 1991, Basseterre was more than host.

It was the crucible of Caribbean resolve.