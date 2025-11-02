869 FULL COURT FEST WEEK 4: THRILLERS, DOMINANCE AND BREAKOUT STARS IGNITE THE LEAGUE







Week 4 of the 869 Full Court Fest Development League delivered intense basketball action, breakout performances, and shifting playoff dynamics as the island’s brightest young talents continue to redefine the standard of play in St. Kitts and Nevis.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — November 3, 2025 —

The 869 Full Court Fest Development League continued to captivate fans across the Federation with another exhilarating week of competition. Week 4 produced commanding team victories, individual brilliance, and dramatic momentum shifts that are reshaping the standings and fueling anticipation for the final stretch of the regular season.

NEXTGEN BASKETBALL CONTINUES WINNING FORM – LEROY WILKINSON DOMINATES

NextGen Basketball improved to 4–1 with a convincing 90–70 victory over Cayon Basketball.

Leading the charge was Player of the Game, #23 Leroy Wilkinson, whose stellar all-around performance defined the night — 27 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocks.

Wilkinson’s leadership and interior dominance set the tone for NextGen, while teammates Deorian Esdaille (17 points) and Shamarr Syder (12 points, 9 assists) provided critical offensive support.

Cayon fought valiantly behind Lesroy Benjamin (20 points, 7 rebounds) and Giron Browne (17 points, 5 rebounds), but ultimately fell short against NextGen’s efficient execution and defensive intensity.

JAYLEN LEADER GUIDES OLD ROAD WARRIORS TO HARD-FOUGHT WIN

The Old Road Warriors (3–4) held off No Limit (1–4) in a tightly contested 70–66 battle that showcased grit and determination on both sides.

Player of the Game, #15 Jaylen Leader, turned in a dominant double-double performance with 16 points, 19 rebounds, and 1 block.

Leader’s rebounding presence was instrumental in limiting No Limit’s second-chance opportunities, while Felix Reyes (12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals) added valuable contributions on both ends of the floor.

No Limit’s Justin Bart was again a standout performer, scoring 30 points with 7 rebounds and 5 steals in a losing effort that reinforced his reputation as one of the league’s most explosive scorers.

LIVAN LEE’S 41-POINT MASTERCLASS PUSHES CAYON TO THRILLING WIN

In one of the most impressive individual performances of the season, Cayon Basketball’s #7 Livan Lee exploded for 41 points and 20 rebounds to lead his team to a dramatic 94–89 win over the Old Road Warriors.

Lee’s relentless energy and two-way dominance earned him Player of the Game honors, while Lesroy Benjamin continued his consistent play with 24 points and 4 steals.

Old Road’s Felix Reyes (27 points, 8 assists) and Jaylen Leader (19 points, 16 rebounds) delivered strong performances, but Cayon’s offensive firepower proved decisive. The result brings Cayon back to an even 3–3 record, keeping their playoff ambitions alive.

PRAJECTZ BALLERS BOUNCE BACK – J’QUANTE FRASER TAKES CONTROL

Prajectz Ballers (4–3) edged Old Road Warriors (2–4) 69–64 in another close encounter, led by a commanding performance from Player of the Game, #24 J’Quante Fraser.

Fraser delivered a powerhouse stat line — 28 points and 15 rebounds — dominating the paint and maintaining composure under pressure to secure a crucial victory.

His performance anchored Prajectz Ballers’ offense and solidified their standing as one of the league’s most consistent and resilient squads heading into the midseason phase.

SKY WALKERS CONTINUE TO SOAR – JAHEIM BERRIDGE IMPRESSES

Sky Walkers (4–2) overpowered No Limit (1–3) with a decisive 75–48 win.

Player of the Game, #47 Jaheim Berridge, was the driving force behind the team’s success, posting 10 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in a complete two-way effort.

Sky Walkers benefited from a balanced team performance with Raniq Nicholls (12 points, 8 assists) and Cadeau Straun (12 points, 9 rebounds) contributing key minutes. The team’s disciplined defense and transition play kept No Limit on their heels from start to finish.

UPDATED LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team Wins Losses Points Games Remaining Sandy Point Falcons 5 0 15 4 Prajectz Ballers 4 3 15 2 Sky Walkers 4 2 14 3 Challenger Basketball 4 2 14 3 Old Road Warriors 3 5 14 1 NextGen Basketball 4 1 13 4 Cayon Basketball 3 3 12 3 ASC Jayhawks 2 4 10 3 No Limit 1 4 7 4 Half Way Tree Trail Blazers 0 6 6 3

The standings reflect the league’s growing competitiveness, with several teams still in striking distance of playoff contention. Sandy Point Falcons remain undefeated at the top, while NextGen Basketball and Sky Walkers are closing in quickly.

THE LEAGUE’S RISING MOMENTUM

Week 4 underscored what makes the Full Court Fest Development League such a critical platform for the future of St. Kitts and Nevis basketball — young athletes displaying remarkable skill, heart, and discipline.

Players like Leroy Wilkinson, Livan Lee, Jaylen Leader, J’Quante Fraser, and Jaheim Berridge are emerging as the faces of a new basketball era, blending raw athleticism with refined court intelligence.

As the competition heats up, the focus turns toward consistency, teamwork, and execution under pressure — the true hallmarks of champions in the making.

