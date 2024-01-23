3rd PM Timothy Harris and Team Unity’s Visionary Leadership Celebrated as St. Kitts Welcomes Inaugural Visit of “Icon of the Seas,” the Largest Cruise Ship in the World, at Iconic Second Cruise Ship Pier

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 23rd, 2024):-In a momentous occasion for St. Kitts, gratitude resonates for the leadership of the 3rd Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, and former Minister Ian “Patches” Liburd in the construction of the second cruise ship pier at Port Zante. The pending visit of “The Icon of the Seas” on January 30th, 2024 for its inaugural voyage highlights the significance of this strategic infrastructure.

The visionary approach of Prime Minister Harris, Minister Liburd, and the Team Unity government transformed St. Kitts’ Port Zante into a destination of choice for cruise ships. While Antigua’s St. John’s Harbour and St. Lucia’s Castries Harbour are stunning, St. Kitts proudly holds the distinction of being the first in the OECS to welcome over one million cruise ship passengers annually in 2018 and 2019 under then Minister of Tourism Hon. Lindsay Grant .

The historic achievement will not only cement St. Kitts as a premier cruise destination but also underscores the impact of strategic infrastructure development under the guidance of visionary leaders. The iconic second cruise ship pier stands as a testament to the commitment to progress and excellence in St. Kitts and Nevis by the PM Harris led Team Unity Administration . It also stands as the fulfillment of the vision or the Only Living National Hero Rt Hon. And Rt. Excellent Sir Kennedy A Simmonds whose vision saw contemplated and implemented and constructed the Port Zante Cruise Port Facility . The facility was heavily criticized by then Opposition SKN Labour Party and today stands as the hub of Cruise tourism activity not only in St.Kitts and Nevis but the sub region .