Former Deputy Prime Minister and PAM Leader Vows to Remain Elected Representative Until Constituents Decide Otherwise

Addressing attendees at the People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) 58th Convention over the weekend, former Deputy Prime Minister and PAM Leader, Shawn Richards, reaffirmed his dedication to serving as an elected representative until his constituents decide otherwise.Richards, who had earlier announced in April that he would not seek re-election, reiterated his commitment to the people of Constituency 5, particularly those in Sandy Point.“To the people of Sandy Point, I will remain your representative in the National Assembly today, tomorrow, and until you tell me otherwise,” Richards declared.Despite his decision not to pursue re-election, Richards emphasized his unwavering support for the party’s new leadership under Natasha Grey-Brookes. He pledged to continue serving his constituency and contributing to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis in whatever capacity the people deem fit.Richards’ statement reflects his deep-rooted connection to his constituents and his willingness to abide by their wishes regarding his continued representation. It also underscores the importance of grassroots democracy and the accountability of elected officials to the people they serve.