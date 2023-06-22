WRECKAGE OF SUBMERSIBLE FOUND; ALL 5 PASSENGERS DEAD

#BREAKING:

The Titanic-bound submersible that went missing on Sunday with five people on board suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing everyone on board.

Tour company OceanGate Expeditions said it believes the five passengers on board the missing Titanic-bound submersible have died. Minutes before the news conference, OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operated the deep-sea submersible, issued a statement saying “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”

The tail cone of the submersible was found approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor according to the US Coast Guard. Officials said it was consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. It will take time to determine a specific timeline of events in the “incredibly complex” case of the Titan sub’s catastrophic failure.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, told reporters.

In a statement at the press conference, US Coast Guard said “These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

The passengers were Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The remotely operated vehicles will remain on scene and continue to gather information following the discovery of debris from the missing Titanic bound submersible.

