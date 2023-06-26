Warriors thump St Kitts to top Gold Cup group

STEPHON NICHOLAS

Trinidad and Tobago surged to the top of Group A in the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, after beating St Kitts and Nevis 3-0 in their opening game at the DRV PNK Stadium, Ft Lauderdale, USA.

TT had to wait an additional 30 minutes to get their campaign started as kick-off was delayed owing to bad weather.

Coach Angus Eve showed three points was his sole intent with captain Kevin Molino, AEK Athens star Levi Garcia, tricky winger Kaile Auvray and Ryan Telfer in his starting lineup.

But despite dominating possession, the Soca Warriors struggled to create quality chances on a waterlogged pitch.

Eve hailed TT’s “composed” performance amid difficult pitch conditions. He said he was urging his players to play quicker to counter their rivals defensive line.

Against the run of play, in the 15th minute, St Kitts almost went ahead after a quick free kick caught TT napping at the back. Fortunately, goalie Nicklas Frenderup was alert at his near post to make a low save off a shot by right winger Omari Sterling-James.

A few minutes later, Garcia tried to get on the end of a through pass by Molino and was stopped, but the ball fell kindly to Telfer who took too long to shoot and the danger was snuffed out.

A one-two between Molino and Telfer near the St Kitts penalty area resulted in a free kick in the 27th as Molino was fouled. Garcia tried his luck from distance but his effort flashed well wide.

With halftime looming, it took a moment of brilliance in the 42nd minute to break the deadlock. A perfectly weighted long pass by midfielder Neveal Hackshaw found right-back Alvin Jones ghosting into the box, and reminiscent of a goal he scored last month for Club Sando, he needed just two touches – one with his chest – to bulge the net for a 1-0 lead.

St Kitts came out the more inspired team after the interval and had TT pegged in their own half for sustained periods. TT coach Angus Eve responded in the 59th with a double substitution, removing Molino and Telfer, in favour of Atlanta United attacker Ajani Fortune and Atletico Ottawa’s striker Malcolm Shaw.

The move paid immediate dividends as a dancing Fortune made it 2-0 six minutes later with his maiden international goal – and one to remember.

The 20 year old showed a bit of happy feet to skip past two defenders on top of the box before unleashing a curling shot past Julani Archibald in the St Kitts goal. With a broad smile on his face he celebrated the milestone by dancing with his teammates.

Shaw, making his international debut, thought he had his first goal as well soon after, but his celebrations were curtailed as Honduran referee Said Martinez spotted his nudge on Lois Maynard before heading an Auvray cross into the net.

There was no reprieve for St Kitts in the 73rd as TT, led by Garcia, continued to terrorise their defence. The speedy AEK Athens player eluded his defender with a stepover before blasting a low drive across goal that hit defender Jameel Ible and went into the net.

Real Gill, 20, made his Gold Cup debut in the 79th, a replacement for Garcia, and showed flashes off his immense potential.

Fortune could have added to his tally in injury time, but his curling shot was pushed wide by Archibald for a corner.

Eve is on record saying TT has a “good chance” of qualifying past the Gold Cup group stage, and this result is a step in the right direction, after USA and Jamaica drew their opening game 1-1 on Saturday.

With three points already in the bag, TT will begin preparations for sterner tests against Jamaica on Wednesday and USA on July 2.

TT XI: Kevin Molino (captain), Nicklas Frenderup (GK), Ryan Telfer, Levi Garcia, Kaile Auvray, Sheldon Bateau, Neveal Hackshaw, Alvin Jones, Kareem Moses, Andre Rampersad, Triston Hodge.

Active subs: Ajani Fortune, Malcolm Shaw, Real Gill, Joevin Jones, Luke Singh.

