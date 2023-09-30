****In an unprecedented move, the entire Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrence Drew in St. Kitts and Nevis ppassigned an extensive taxpayer-funded security detail. This development has raised eyebrows and ignited a debate about its necessity and associated costs.Never before in the history of the nation, or indeed the broader Eastern Caribbean, have a Cabinet of Ministers received such a substantial security allocation. The security arrangement is comprehensive, with Prime Minister Drew having a contingent of 19 security officers, while the Deputy Prime Minister and Dr. Douglas each receive two. The Attorney General also benefits from a security detail of two, while all other ministers are assigned one security officer or a driver.While the safety of public officials is of paramount importance, citizens are beginning to question whether this move might strain an q overburdened police force. The country’1 has witnessed a disturbing surge in violent crime over the past year, demanding heightened police attention.The allocation of such a substantial security detail prompts a broader discussion about the priorities of public spending, particularly in the face of escalating security concerns. It remains to be seen how this move will impact both the effectiveness of the Cabinet and the operational capacity of000 police force in the ongoing battle against risingpppp crime rates.