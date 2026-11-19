U.S. COAST GUARD INTERCEPTS SPEEDBOAT NEAR JAMAICA, SEIZES 2,425 POUNDS OF SUSPECTED COCAINE — TWO KITTITIAN-NEVISIAN NATIONALS AND ONE JAMAICAN AMONG THREE DETAINED!

MIAMI, FLORIDA — Two nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis are among three individuals detained following a major U.S. Coast Guard operation in the Caribbean Sea that resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,425 pounds of suspected cocaine, valued at US$18.2 million.

According to an official U.S. Coast Guard statement, the crew of the Cutter Lawrence Lawson offloaded the suspected narcotics on Tuesday, November 17, at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

The shipment was seized during an interdiction conducted on November 4, approximately 110 miles southeast of Portland Cottage, Jamaica, by the crew of the Cutter Charles Sexton.

The operation began when a U.S. Southern Command aircraft detected a 35-foot high-speed vessel equipped with two outboard engines, multiple fuel barrels and packages consistent with suspected contraband.

The aircraft directed the Charles Sexton toward the vessel for further investigation.

Upon boarding, Coast Guard personnel discovered approximately 40 bales of suspected narcotics. Preliminary field tests returned positive results for cocaine.

Three individuals were detained — two nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis and one Jamaican national.

Lt. Peter Fager, commanding officer of the Charles Sexton, said trafficking organizations continue to exploit Caribbean maritime routes to transport illicit narcotics.

He described the interdiction as evidence of the importance of maritime surveillance and coordinated enforcement operations.

The Coast Guard said the seizure forms part of its continuing efforts, alongside regional and international partners, to disrupt maritime narcotics trafficking and prevent illegal shipments from reaching the United States.

The identities of the three detained individuals were not disclosed in the supplied statement. No convictions have been reported in connection with this interdiction.

The operation once again places attention on the Caribbean’s strategic maritime routes and the challenges facing regional law enforcement authorities.

SOURCE: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District

PHOTO CREDIT: U.S. Coast Guard / Petty Officer 3rd Class Reese Hindmarsh

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