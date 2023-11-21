“Strengthening Justice: Saint Lucia Appoints Seasoned Judicial Expert, Mr. Robert Innocent, as Special Prosecutor”

In a move signaling a firm stance against corruption, the Government of Saint Lucia proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Robert Innocent to the crucial position of Special Prosecutor. With an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades, Mr. Innocent brings a wealth of experience from his dedicated service in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, the Magistracy, and private practice.

This strategic appointment underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to combatting corruption and addressing misconduct within public office. Mr. Innocent’s extensive background positions him as a steadfast and capable leader, emphasizing the government’s dedication to upholding transparency, accountability, and integrity.

The government believes that Mr. Innocent’s appointment marks a significant leap forward in its ongoing efforts to strengthen mechanisms for investigating and prosecuting instances of corruption. This decision sends a clear message that misconduct by public officials will not be tolerated, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to the rule of law.

Mr. Robert Innocent’s impressive credentials, coupled with the government’s expressed confidence in his abilities, highlight the crucial role he is expected to play in contributing significantly to the pursuit of justice and the upholding of the rule of law in Saint Lucia.