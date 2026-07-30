HISTORY IN THE MAKING: ST. KITTS-NEVIS TO FIELD THREE NATIONAL 3X3 BASKETBALL TEAMS ON INTERNATIONAL STAGE

SKNABA announces squads for CAC Games debut, FIBA Youth Training Camp in Cayman Islands and prestigious Birmingham Challenger

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis basketball is preparing for one of the biggest international stretches in its history, with the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) announcing three separate national 3×3 teams for major overseas competitions and development programmes.

For the first time in SKNABA’s history, three national 3×3 teams will represent the Federation internationally during the same competition period — a milestone the Association says reflects the rapid development of the sport locally.

The teams will represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, the FIBA 3×3 Youth Training Camp in the Cayman Islands, and the FIBA 3×3 Birmingham Challenger in Alabama, USA.

And the moment is significant.

Following several weeks of intensive training, culminating in a competitive 3×3 tournament, SKNABA completed its final selections as the Federation looks to build on recent regional and international success.

ST. KITTS-NEVIS SET FOR CAC GAMES 3X3 DEBUT

St. Kitts and Nevis will make its 3×3 basketball debut at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, where the national squad will face some of the region’s leading basketball nations.

Selected players are:

Makari Gumbs

Daivique Osbourne

Cecil Angel

Tyquan Rogers

Coach: Wendell Pemberton

The appearance represents another breakthrough for the Federation’s growing 3×3 programme and provides its athletes with an opportunity to test themselves at one of the region’s major multi-sport competitions.

YOUNG TALENT HEADING TO CAYMAN ISLANDS

SKNABA has also accepted an invitation from FIBA, in partnership with Olympic Solidarity, to participate in the FIBA 3×3 Youth Training Camp in the Cayman Islands from August 6–9, 2026.

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis will be:

Tivadi Herbert

Garfield Hodge Jr.

Jayzane Hodge

K’vonte Bedford

Coach: Nashorn Maynard

Manager: Jaekeeda Thomas

The programme is designed to strengthen the Caribbean’s high-performance basketball pathway by exposing young athletes and technical personnel to elite coaching, education and competition.

It also forms part of efforts to prepare the next generation of Caribbean 3×3 professional and semi-professional players.

STATIA SUCCESS OPENS DOOR TO BIRMINGHAM

Another St. Kitts and Nevis team will travel to Alabama for the prestigious FIBA 3×3 Birmingham Challenger after earning qualification through its championship-winning performance at the Statia Elite Quest.

The Birmingham squad comprises:

Makari Gumbs

Nigel Challenger

Dario Esdaille

Jeran Morris

Coach: Wendell Pemberton

Trainer: Allister James

The Challenger will place the Federation against high-level international 3×3 and semi-professional competition and represents another major step forward for the national programme.

SKNABA said earning a place in Birmingham demonstrates that St. Kitts and Nevis is increasingly gaining international opportunities through consistent development and strong performances.

A LANDMARK YEAR FOR BASKETBALL

The three international assignments add to what SKNABA describes as a landmark year.

The Association has completed its domestic league competitions, captured international titles, qualified for the CAC Games, earned a place at the FIBA 3×3 Birmingham Challenger and secured participation in the FIBA Youth Training Camp.

Together, those achievements are being viewed as tangible signs of progress in the Federation’s investment in 3×3 basketball.

SKNABA congratulated all selected athletes and technical officials and expressed appreciation to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, FIBA, Olympic Solidarity, corporate partners, clubs, volunteers and supporters for their contributions.

The Association said it remains committed to developing a sustainable high-performance programme capable of creating more opportunities for local athletes while raising the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis basketball throughout the Caribbean and internationally.

For a small Federation, three teams heading onto major international stages at virtually the same time sends a big message.

St. Kitts and Nevis 3×3 basketball is moving forward — and 2026 is shaping up to be a historic year.