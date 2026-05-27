St. Kitts-Nevis Defends Denial of Entry to 17 Nigerian Nationals

PUBLIC HEALTH OR DIPLOMATIC FLASHPOINT?

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has moved to publicly defend its recent decision to deny entry to seventeen Nigerian nationals who arrived in the Federation on regional airline flights, saying the action was taken on the advice of health authorities amid heightened global concern over Ebola.

In a public statement issued by the Ministry of National Security on May 26, 2026, the Government said the decision “was not taken lightly” and was guided by what it described as the country’s national responsibility to protect public health. The statement emphasized that the measure was linked to international public-health caution, not hostility toward Nigeria or its citizens.

According to the Government, the decision followed public advisories from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, which has reportedly assessed Nigeria as being at high risk of Ebola importation due to ongoing transmission in parts of Africa, international travel, population movement, and activity through major transport hubs. Nigerian media reports have noted that the NCDC identified border communities, transport hubs, and points of entry for intensified monitoring.

Importantly, the Government statement also acknowledged that Nigeria has not recorded a confirmed case linked to the current outbreak, but said the NCDC advisory still underscored the need for “heightened caution and preparedness.”

The move comes as global concern over Ebola has intensified. Reuters reported that the World Health Organization’s Africa regional leadership recently warned the international community not to underestimate the risk of Ebola spread, with concern focused on outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis sought to strike a careful tone, stating that the Federation “has always valued its warm and respectful relationship with the people of Nigeria” and deeply regretted any inconvenience or distress caused to those affected.

However, the incident is likely to trigger wider public debate over the balance between border protection, public-health preparedness, travel rights, regional airline protocols, and diplomatic sensitivity.

The statement also called on all persons to comply fully with the laws of Saint Kitts and Nevis to ensure the “smooth and orderly implementation” of the public-health policy.

While officials framed the matter as a necessary precaution, the denial of entry to nationals from a country with no confirmed case linked to the current outbreak may raise questions about proportionality, communication, and whether alternative measures such as screening, health declarations, travel-history verification, or supervised monitoring could have been considered.

For now, the Government is holding firm that its foremost duty is to act with caution, responsibility, and dignity while awaiting improvement in the global health situation.