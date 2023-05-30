ST.KITTS FOOTBALL: OLD ROAD, NEWTOWN, QUEEN CITY REGISTER WINS IN WOMEN’S LEAGUE

There were some big results in match week 2 of the 2023 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League. On Sunday Newtown women dispatched Village Lady Superstars 7-1 at the SKNFA Technical Center in St. Peters.

Christi-Anne Mills scored four goals in the 14, 25th, 33rd, and 59th minutes; Katelyn Forbes scored the first goal of the match in the 4th, Shemeka Isaac in the 74th, and Shitoncia Stapleton in the 78th min. Olujede Bridgewater scored for Village in the 55th min.

On Saturday it was a demolition job by MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets, defeating Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs 19-0 at also at the SKNFA Technical Center. Dalencia Roberts and Leranja Wilkinson each scored six goals, Samantha Simmonds, Tarvia Phillip, and Delandra Levine each scored a goal and Ovalyn Whyte and Shinell Mcalla each scored two goals.

The match week started on Thursday at the Nevis Athletic Stadium when Queen City edged their Nevisian counterpart Bath United 2-1. Ky-Moyen Grant and Kerisha Powell were the goal scorers for Queen City and Andorecia Slater scored for Bath in the 47th min. The Elvis Star Browne Women’s League continues on Thursday at the SKNFA Technical Center at 7 pm when Nagico Cayon Rockets play Newtown United.