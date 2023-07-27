ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ VOLUNTARY NATIONAL REVIEW TO THE UNITED NATIONS INCLUDES CONTRIBUTIONS FROM THE YOUTH

by SKNISEditor

July 26, 2023

MR. AUREN MANNERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 26, 2023 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Voluntary National Review that was presented for the first time to the august United Nations body this month included information taken from a youth panel discussion on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).



This was stated by the Director of the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP), Auren Manners during his appearance on the popular radio and television show InFocus on July 26.

Auren Manners

He also said that the youth forum was held under the financial support of the United Nations and was coordinated by the Department of Youth.



Mr. Manners added, “The meaning of sustainable development is managing your affairs in a way to leave a better future for the next generation and so, we cannot do that without youth involvement because if the SDGs are not addressed, they are going to affect the younger population.”



“In the earlier part of the consultation on the VNR, we did not get the involvement of the youth and they felt somewhat marginalized in terms of not being at the table,” he said.



Minister of Environment and Climate Action et al, Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said that “One of the key parts of the consultation was confirming what we were sharing in our message was exactly what the youth voice wanted to see.”

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke

“We have said since we did our delegation to COP27 (Conference of the Parties) to Egypt last year that St. Kitts and Nevis must present the voice of the youth and these opportunities will amplify their voices and what they want for sustainability,” said Honourable Dr. Clarke.



Dr. Clarke underscored that youth involvement is important because the goal of becoming a sustainable island state and achieving our targets for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is all about the future.



She said, “It is about young people and the St. Kitts and Nevis that they are going to have when we leave.”

-30-