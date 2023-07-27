Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour Appoints Karl Christian Aular as Executive Chef

Park Hyatt St. Kitts | July 27, 2023

ST. KITTS (July 27, 2023)– Set within Christophe Harbour on Banana Bay with unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and neighboring Nevis, the luxurious Park Hyatt St. Kitts is delighted to announce the appointment of Karl Christian Aular as Executive Chef.

With his exceptional expertise and vast experience as head chef at leading restaurants around the world, Chef Aular will now oversee Park Hyatt St. Kitts’ three signature restaurants – Great House, Fisherman’s Village, and Stone Barn. He will also take on the task of enhancing the resort’s creative culinary programming with the mission to continue immersing guests in the island’s rich heritage and culture through food.

Born and raised in Venezuela, Chef Aular brings a dynamic background of varying types of cuisines from his time in Germany, Asia, Spain, and Qatar, where he combined his passions for cooking and travel. Most recently, he served as Head Chef at Hyatt Regency Bishkek Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia, where he developed new culinary concepts that were introduced and well received by the community. Prior to that, Aular worked at Grand Hyatt Doha, Qatar to run the hotel’s main restaurant for two years, carrying the title of one of the best breakfasts in the city. Additional career highlights include Chef Aular serving as Chef de Cuisine for the banquet kitchen at Park Hyatt Mallorca, one of the top 10 best hotels in Spain and 1 Michelin star restaurant. Chef Aular received his degree from Le Cordon Bleu Madrid with a gastronomic style focused on Mediterranean cuisine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Karl Christian Aular and his global culinary prowess to Park Hyatt St. Kitts,” said Richard Elliot, General Manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts. “His exceptional background working with different types of cuisines in leading restaurants worldwide will add an innovative flair to our dining program. We are confident that Chef Aular will implement exciting fresh ideas into the resort’s dining experiences while delivering the level of service and quality that our guests are accustomed to.”

Park Hyatt St. Kitts has always been dedicated to providing an authentic culinary experience with menus featuring local produce, and Kittitian inspired cuisine. The resort’s main culinary outlets, which Chef Aular will now oversee, each offer a unique ambiance and set of offerings: Great House, an all-day dining venue offering market-to-table fare with a Caribbean flair; Fisherman’s Village, an open-air bungalow serving island-inspired delicacies and locally-caught seafood; and Stone Barn, the resort’s adult’s only fine dining establishment which won the title of the Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant 2022.

In addition to overseeing the resort’s dining outlets, Chef Aular will now oversee Park Hyatt St. Kitts’ robust culinary programming and Destination Dining experiences that pay homage to the inspired flavors and rich traditions found in Kittitian cuisine. The Destination Dining program prepares fine dining meals for guests set within a selection of the resort’s most beautiful and culturally significant locations on the property, such as the Rampart Waterfall modeled after the St. Kitts Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With the Caribbean Sea and Nevis in the background, couples can also enjoy an intimate starlight dinner on Banana Bay or on the Courtyard Lawn with the Starlight Dining option. New to the program this year, guests can now dine at the exclusive Sugar Mill located by the Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary. The Sugar Mill was constructed to replicate sugar mills of years past, this location is a nod to the cultural significance of the island’s history in sugar production.