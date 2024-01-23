St.Kitts and Nevis to Host International BPW Congress

In a historic decision, the Executive Board of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW) Congress, on January 11, 2024, voted overwhelmingly to relocate the highly anticipated Congress of 2024 from Argentina to the picturesque island of St. Kitts. This shift comes in light of financial insecurity, political instability, and procedural concerns arising 11 months before the Congress, with no signed contracts, a lack of sponsors, and continuously fluctuating quotes – a departure from the requirements outlined in the organization’s Procedure Manual.

The move to St. Kitts not only addresses these challenges but also opens a new chapter for the Congress. The turn of Latin America to organize an International Congress will now be postponed to 2027.

“We believe this decision is in the best interest of our members and the successful execution of the Congress,” stated Dr. Catherine Bosshart, BPW International President 2021-2024. “St. Kitts offers a stable and welcoming environment, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience for all attendees.”

St. Kitts and Nevis, will host the Congress from November 17 to November 20, 2024, at the prestigious St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The handover of office for the Executive Board and other office holders is scheduled for November 21. President of the BPW St./Kitts is Lynn Bass.

One of the advantages of this relocation is the ease of travel, with Commonwealth countries and Europe exempt from visa requirements. For those requiring a visa, local authorities in St. Kitts are committed to facilitating the visa application process, ensuring a seamless journey for all participants.

The Congress promises to be a vibrant and engaging event, bringing together professionals and leaders from various backgrounds to exchange ideas, foster connections, and contribute to the global mission of BPW. Shortly, a link will be provided for hotel reservations at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

As the spotlight shifts to St. Kitts, the International BPW Congress of 2024 anticipates a successful and memorable gathering, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of the organization in the face of unforeseen challenges.