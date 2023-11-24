St. Kitts and Nevis Takes Center Stage: PM Drew Leads Massive 20 Person Delegation to Illuminate 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – In a landmark move, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew is poised to lead a distinguished delegation to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, UAE. Set against the backdrop of COP 28 and CMA 5, this assembly of global leaders aims to shape the future of climate action.

Unprecedented Support: Joint Funding from Dubai and Taiwan

The delegation’s journey to COP28 has been made possible through joint funding from the Government of Dubai (UAE) and the Republic of China (Taiwan). This collaboration underscores the international community’s recognition of the urgency and significance of climate-related discussions.

Meet the Delegation: A Force for Environmental Advocacy

The delegation is a formidable mix of political leaders, environmental experts, and thought leaders

Delegation Members for COP28 in Dubai:

Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

A seasoned diplomat and political leader, Dr. Denzil Douglas brings extensive experience in international relations to the delegation.

Minister of Energy et al, Hon. Konris Maynard

Hon. Konris Maynard, with his expertise in energy matters, is a vital representative for St. Kitts and Nevis in discussions related to sustainable energy solutions.

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke

Dr. Joyelle Clarke, a key advocate for sustainable development, will contribute insights into environmental policies and climate action strategies.

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette

Mr. Glenroy Blanchette, as Permanent Secretary, brings administrative prowess and strategic coordination skills to the delegation.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Constituency Empowerment, and Climate Action, Ms. Nerissa Williams

Ms. Nerissa Williams, acting as a bridge between government and environmental initiatives, is pivotal in ensuring effective representation.

Minister-Counsellor in the Saint Kitts and Nevis High Commission to Canada, Mr. Eustace Wallace

Mr. Eustace Wallace, serving as Minister-Counsellor, extends St. Kitts and Nevis’ presence in Canada and strengthens diplomatic ties.

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance

Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance is the voice of the delegation, ensuring transparent communication and media relations during the conference.

Chief Technical Officer, Ms. Cheryl Jeffers

Ms. Cheryl Jeffers, as Chief Technical Officer, provides technical expertise and guidance on complex issues related to climate change and sustainability.

Technical Advisor, Ms. Sharon Rattan

Ms. Sharon Rattan, as a Technical Advisor, brings specialized knowledge to assist decision-makers in navigating intricate climate-related matters.

University of the West Indies Professor Donovan Campbell Professor Donovan Campbell contributes academic insight, linking research and real-world application in the pursuit of sustainable solutions.

Chief Engineer at Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), Mr. Ian Ward Mr. Ian Ward, as Chief Engineer, represents the energy sector, showcasing Nevis’ commitment to innovative and eco-friendly energy practices.

Technical Officer: Mr. Johnathan Kelly Mr. Johnathan Kelly, a Technical Officer, focuses on providing expertise in specific technical aspects crucial to climate discussions.

Technical Officer: Mrs. Teslyn Morris Mrs. Teslyn Morris, a Technical Officer, brings her skills and knowledge to address key challenges in the realm of climate action.

Technical Officer: Ms. Denaula Laplace Ms. Denaula Laplace, as a Technical Officer, adds another layer of specialization, contributing to a well-rounded and knowledgeable delegation.

Representative from the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CREEE), Dr. Devon Gardner Dr. Devon Gardner, representing CREEE, acts as a liaison between St. Kitts and Nevis and regional efforts in renewable energy.

Representative from the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CREEE), Dr. Pamala Proverbs Dr. Pamala Proverbs, alongside Dr. Gardner, amplifies the Caribbean’s commitment to sustainable energy and climate resilience.

Administrative Personnel, Ms. Kezzia Daniel Ms. Kezzia Daniel ensures the smooth functioning of administrative processes, allowing the delegation to focus on substantive discussions.

Youth Representative, Ms. Jazzee Connor Ms. Jazzee Connor, as the Youth Representative, brings a fresh perspective and highlights the importance of sustainable practices for future generations.

This diverse and accomplished delegation is set to make a significant impact at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

World Climate Action Summit (WCAS): A Global Platform for Change

A pivotal segment of the conference is the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS), to be hosted during COP 28. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, along with other Heads of State or Government, has received a special invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in WCAS. This summit, scheduled for December 1st and 2nd, 2023, aligns with the high-level segment for global leaders.

PM Dr. Terrance Drew’s Commitment to Global Collaboration

Expressing his commitment to the climate agenda, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew emphasized, “Attending the UN Climate Change Conference and participating in the World Climate Action Summit signifies our dedication to global collaboration in addressing the pressing issues of climate change in accordance with our nation’s Sustainable Island State agenda.”

A Nation’s Commitment on the Global Stage

Saint Kitts and Nevis’ delegation is poised to actively engage in discussions, champion sustainable practices, and contribute to the international dialogue on climate change. As the global community converges in Dubai, this Caribbean nation aims to be at the forefront of initiatives aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage. The world watches as St. Kitts and Nevis steps into the spotlight, ready to drive impactful change in the face of the climate crisis.