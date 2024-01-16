St. Kitts and Nevis Faces Surge in Vehicular Accidents: Police to Intensify Measures

In a troubling trend, St. Kitts and Nevis experienced an uptick in vehicular accidents in 2023, prompting law enforcement to announce plans to enhance measures to address the growing concern. According to the police, there were 1,888 reported accidents in the Federation last year, marking a 7.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Out of the reported accidents, 1,591 had no reported injuries, while 286 caused minor injuries. Thirty-four accidents were classified as serious, resulting in injuries, and tragically, six were fatal incidents.

During the latest edition of Traffic Talk on Monday, Sergeant Sophia Henry shared the alarming statistics and emphasized the need for heightened road safety measures. Inspector Carleen Phipps delved into the classification of accidents in the region, highlighting the varying degrees of severity, from non-injuries to fatalities.

The data revealed that the Basseterre district bore the highest number of reported accidents, with 879 cases, including three fatalities. The Traffic Unit at Frigate Bay, Stapleton Police Station, Cayon Police Station, Tabernacle Police Station, Dieppe Bay district, Old Road District, and Sandy Point Police Station also reported varying numbers of accidents.

Law enforcement acknowledged that the surge in accidents necessitates a review of road structures, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing safety over convenience. With a staggering 42,366 registered vehicles by the end of 2023, the increasing number of vehicles on the road is believed to contribute to the high accident rate. As authorities strategize to curb this alarming trend, the focus remains on fostering a safer and more secure road environment for all.