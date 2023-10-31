St. Kitts and Nevis’ Drew Administration Continues the Momentum: Unleashes Wave of Progressive Legislation, Building on Team Unity’s Legacy!

October 30, 2023

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, the Drew administration has propelled forward the legacy of good governance initiated by Team Unity. In just over a year since the commencement of the Parliamentary session, an astounding twenty-five new laws have been vigorously debated and enacted for the betterment of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

A total of thirty-two Bills, spanning all facets of development, were presented in the National Assembly, with an impressive twenty-five being officially enshrined into law. Prime Minister Dr. Drew lauded the relentless efforts of Attorney General Garth Wilkin and his team, emphasizing the government’s tireless dedication to the nation.

While all legislations hold paramount importance in the transformation towards a Sustainable Island State, Prime Minister Drew highlighted standouts like the Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which streamlines protection for victims. Additionally, the Rastafari Rights Recognition Bill, 2023, and the Freedom of Conscience (Cannabis) Bill, 2023, marked significant strides towards inclusivity and individual liberties.

The Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders), (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Consumer Protection Bill, 2023, and a suite of other progressive laws, all bear testament to St. Kitts and Nevis’ unwavering commitment to progress and prosperity. The Drew administration’s legacy is etched in these transformative legislations, championing the rights and well-being of its citizens.