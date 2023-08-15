St.Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Leaders Convene Meeting in New York to Chart Path for Meaningful Contributions to National Development

On Monday, August 14, 2023, a significant meeting took place in the Bronx, New York, where H. E. Nerys Dockery, the Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, along with the new members of the Diaspora Unit of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, H. E. Dr. Christine Walwyn and Special Advisor Duncan Biglice Wattley, gathered with organizational leaders and representatives. The focus of this meeting was to explore ways of harnessing the potential of nationals living abroad to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic and political landscape of their home country.

The trio emphasized the importance of collaboration and inclusivity, while steering clear of political affiliations. They pledged their dedication to building on the foundation laid by the diaspora community and encouraged seasoned contributors to share their insights for effective collaboration between the diaspora and those residing in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Among the attendees was the Liamuigua Oualie Arts Foundation (L.O.A.F.), a newly established non-profit entity that aims to promote arts, cultural heritage, and education in young individuals from Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Throughout the gathering, Ambassador Dockery, Ambassador Walwyn, and Advisor Wattley reiterated their commitment to facilitating open communication and cooperation between the diaspora and the nation. The meeting was chaired by Diaspora Officer Mr. Keith Harris, who guided discussions and was assisted by other members of staff.

The event concluded with refreshments and social interaction, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. Looking ahead, attendees were encouraged to share their schedules with the Diaspora Unit and were informed about the planned events for the 40th Independence celebration, including a Grand Gala on September 22, 2023, and an Independence Church Service on September 24, 2023.