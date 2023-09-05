St. Kitts and Nevis: A Nation in Crisis – 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris Sounds the Alarm as Citizens cry out

In a candid and alarming statement made during an appearance on the “Straight Talk” program with Ian Patches, St. Kitts and Nevis’ 3rd Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, pulled no punches in addressing the dire state of the nation. His words painted a bleak picture of a country grappling with an array of pressing issues.Foremost among these concerns is the deplorable condition of the nation’s roads, emblematic of a broader infrastructure crisis. Dr. Harris did not mince words in declaring that the government, despite its numerous advisors and ambassadors, appears lost and incapable of providing solutions.A prevailing sentiment among citizens is that the country is at a standstill, locked in the grip of economic hardship. The high cost of living, coupled with a recession after a brief glimmer of hope in 2022, has left many struggling.Of particular note is the creation of a new class of residents termed the “ultra poor,” an indictment of the present administration’s policies. Dr. Harris, who leads the PLP, promises relief and assistance for the suffering masses, highlighting his party’s track record of competent governance and fiscal responsibility.St. Kitts and Nevis faces a critical juncture, with its leaders tasked with charting a path toward prosperity. The challenges are substantial, but with strong leadership and concerted efforts, the nation can aspire to regain its footing and offer its citizens a brighter future.