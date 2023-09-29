Shinehead Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Hit Song and Cultural Anthem ‘Jamaican in New York

Indeed, this song has brought pride to multi-generations of Jamaicans and West Indians living in the Diaspora to the point where there are videos of students using it as their official graduation song! To this day, a plethora of acts perform “Jamaican in New York” on stage shows as well as online, including the originator, Sting, and Jamaican-American artist Shaggy, further solidifying Shinehead’s timeless effect and influence on musicians.As stated in a feature on Largeup.com, “The protagonist in the song is from Jamaica but now lives in New York. He is proud of his Jamaican heritage and expresses it through his style and attitude. He faces challenges in the city but remains true to himself.”Don’t drink coffee, I drink roots my dear

And I love my morning ride

You can see it in my motions when I walk

I’m a Jamaican in New York

See me walking down Church Avenue

With my hat leaned to one side

You can see it when I walkI’m a Jamaican in New York

I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien

I’m a Jamaican in New York

I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien

I’m a Jamaican in New YorkUndoubtedly, “Jamaican In New York” is a bonafide Shinehead staple that fans will get to enjoy come this December when the icon graces the stage with a live band on Damian Marley’s “Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise.”Shinehead’s music catalogue includes hits, which have entertained the masses for decades. In addition to the seminal “Jamaican in New York,” songs like “Strive,” “Golden Touch,” “Chain Gang,” “Olivia” “Know How Fe Chat” and “Try My Love” are just a snapshot of Shinehead’s golden imprint. He continued to win over ears and hearts with lover’s rock gems released during the pandemic, including “Never Had a Dream Come True” and “The Makings of You.”