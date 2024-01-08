Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley Stands Firm Against UK Governor’s Push for Additional Powers Over BVI Democracy

(BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS) In a fiery address on Friday, January 5th, 2024, Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley voiced his strong opposition to the UK Governor’s request for additional powers over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) democratic processes. Expressing disappointment, the Premier emphasized that such a move would be an insult to the democratic will of the people.

Premier Wheatley highlighted the significant progress made in governance reforms since May 2022, showcasing the territory’s commitment to strengthening its internal processes. Despite challenges and adjustments to deadlines, the Premier underscored the positive trajectory of the reforms.

In response to the Governor’s request for increased powers, the Premier stated, “The Governor should not be seeking additional powers to bypass democracy and the people of the British Virgin Islands so that he can implement measures as he sees fit without any democratic accountability. It would be a colonial act.”

The Premier’s call for unity resonated throughout his address, urging all sectors of BVI society to stand together against any move that would compromise democratic principles. He emphasized the importance of constructive engagement and partnership with the UK, urging continued support for the elected arm of government in implementing governance reforms.

As uncertainty looms in the relationship between the BVI and the UK, Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley remains resolute in defending democracy and the rights of the people of the British Virgin Islands.