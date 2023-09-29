Outrage Erupts Over Minister Samal Duggins’ US Hot Sauce Tour

Minister Samal Duggins is facing scathing criticism for embarking on an extravagant trip to the USA, to tour a hot sauce manufacturing plant. The choice of destination, a Tabasco sauce plant, has left citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis baffled, as the nation scarcely produces enough hot sauce for local consumption much less for export.

On September 15th, 2023, a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, led by Minister Duggins, enjoyed an opulent tour of McIlhenny Company’s expansive agricultural and manufacturing operations on Avery Island, Louisiana. This move has ignited public outrage, with citizens and critics alike denouncing the trip as a flagrant waste of taxpayers’ money.

Many are branding it as yet another joyride for the Minister, further eroding public trust in the government’s responsible use of resources. As the controversy escalates, demands for transparency and accountability in government spending are louder than ever. The trip’s ostentatious nature has undoubtedly left a sour taste in the mouths of St. Kitts and Nevis citizens.