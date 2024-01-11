NuVybes the Sugar Band’s “Ken and Barbie”: A Power Soca Love Song in Wilders Style

NuVybes the Sugar Band, led by the talented Gregory “Mr Mention” Hobson, has crafted a masterpiece titled “Ken and Barbie.” Contrary to some critics dismissing it as juvenile, this track stands out as a powerhouse of romantic expression, earning its place as a Wilders Style love anthem.

While some pundits might label the lyrics as simple, there’s a hidden depth that surfaces when delving into the poetic nuances of Mr Mention’s creation. Lines like “Like a lizard to a limb” evoke imagery of unwavering commitment and resilience, comparing love to a lizard holding on for dear life on a tree limb during a storm, adding a unique touch to the song’s narrative.

The clever interplay of words in “Club Soda eenah Gin” showcases Mr Mention’s lyrical prowess. Drawing a parallel between club soda and gin, he skillfully emphasizes the inseparable nature of certain connections, subtly weaving a metaphorical tale within the upbeat tempo of the soca rhythm.

One cannot overlook the playful yet meaningful nod to the Legendary St.Kitts Maestro Ellie Matt in the line “Mami Mami lemme go.” This serves as an ode to a cultural reference and icon, adding layers to the song’s context and creating a bridge between the music and its roots.

And then, the infectious spirit of togetherness in “Nuh care wha’troupe you in, lewe link up do we ting. Come mek me ream up you stockin” transforms “Ken and Barbie” into a love-adventure. It transcends the conventional boundaries of romance, inviting listeners to join in the celebration of love, unity, and shared experiences.

In conclusion, NuVybes the Sugar Band, under the artistic direction of Gregory “Mr Mention” Hobson, has delivered more than just a catchy tune with “Ken and Barbie.” It’s a testament to the versatility of soca music, proving that within the lively beats and infectious melodies lies a profound narrative waiting to be explored by those who appreciate the artistry behind the music.