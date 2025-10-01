NO-FLY BLACKLIST SCANDAL ERUPTS-PM Drew Administration quietly settles alleged lawsuit after shocking claims of illegal blacklist practices at St. Kitts RLB airport.

SUB HEADLINE:

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Times Caribbean Investigates) — A shadow of controversy now hangs over the Federation’s airport security operations following explosive claims of corruption that have cost the government tens of thousands of dollars in a quietly settled lawsuit. At the center of the scandal are allegations that travelers have been illegally placed on a “no-fly list” at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts and the Vance Amory International Airport in Nevis — without any court order or judicial oversight.

Alleged “No-Fly” Practice

Sources claim that airport security supervisors, acting in questionable cooperation with certain bailiffs and attorneys, have inserted travelers’ names into the restricted passenger database — marking them in red and preventing them from leaving the Federation. In some cases, individuals were allegedly pulled off flights under police escort, despite not facing any criminal charges or having a judge’s order against them.

If true, these allegations represent a troubling abuse of authority, weaponizing the airport’s systems to interfere with the freedom of movement of ordinary citizens.

Warnings Ignored

The alleged practice first came to light in December 2023, when cultural figure and activist Everton “Obi the BBB” Powell says he was tipped off that his name had been flagged prior to a scheduled trip.

“I was told a day before traveling that my name and passport were blocked in the system,” Powell recalled. “When I confronted the supervisor, he denied it — but independent checks confirmed otherwise. I warned the Attorney General that this sort of thing would eventually lead to lawsuits against the government.”

That warning, Powell says, went unheeded.

The Alleged Settlement

Roughly a year later, another traveler reportedly experienced a similar ordeal — this time resulting in a lawsuit against the government and airport security.

According to well-placed sources, the government allegedly moved quickly to settle the matter out of court, with the reported settlement said to be in the region of US$50,000 (EC$135,000+). However, Times Caribbean notes that the exact figure has not been officially confirmed, and government officials have remained tight-lipped.

Transparency advocates argue that even the suggestion of such a large confidential payout, if true, highlights serious weaknesses in oversight and accountability within the security apparatus.

Calls for Accountability

The controversy has ignited renewed debate about how security personnel are supervised and what mechanisms exist to prevent abuse of power. Critics say that if individuals are indeed being placed on “no-fly” lists without judicial authority, then disciplinary and systemic reforms are urgently needed.

“The idea that a citizen can be blocked from travel without a judge’s order should alarm everyone,” one legal analyst told Times Caribbean. “If left unchecked, this practice risks being misused against activists, journalists, or political opponents — undermining the rule of law.”

What Next?

For now, neither the Ministry of National Security nor the Attorney General’s office has issued a statement addressing the allegations. This silence has fueled speculation about whether the government is seeking to quietly contain the scandal or if further action will be taken against those responsible.

What is clear is that the public deserves answers. Were travelers unlawfully restricted from leaving the country? Was a large sum of public money used to quietly settle a lawsuit stemming from this? And if so, who will be held accountable for this costly and troubling episode?

As the dust settles, one question lingers in the minds of Kittitians and Nevisians alike: is this the beginning of a cover-up, or the first step toward a clean-up?

Times Caribbean Investigates will continue pursuing answers as this story develops.