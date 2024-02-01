Murders and Manslaughters Surge from 11 to 31 in 2023-Commissioner James Sutton’s Strategic Plan: A Bold Response to Rising Crime Trends in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St.Kitts (February 1st, 2024):-In the aftermath of the 2023 crime statistics, St. Kitts and Nevis have seen an increase in various crime categories, prompting a comprehensive response from law enforcement. The crime data for the year revealed alarming figures, with significant upticks in Murder/Manslaughter, Shooting at with Intent, Attempted Murder, Sex Crimes, Robberies, Firearms, and Ammunition offenses.

Murders and Manslaughters witnessed a stark rise from 11 in 2022 to 31 in 2023, highlighting a pressing concern for public safety. Commissioner James Sutton, who assumed office in February 2023, unveiled a seven-point strategic plan aimed at steering police operations in the country. The plan addresses key areas, including Enhanced Crime Prevention Initiatives, Community Policing, Road Safety, Human Resource Development, Technology Integration, Collaboration with Other Agencies, and Evidence-based Policing.

Despite the challenges reflected in the crime statistics, Sutton’s strategic initiatives demonstrate a commitment to proactively address crime. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, in collaboration with the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, is actively engaged in efforts to curb crime and violence, fostering a safer environment for the citizens of the twin-island nation. As these initiatives unfold, the hope is to see a positive impact on crime rates and an enhanced sense of security in the community.