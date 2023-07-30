Mick Heyliger Stokes – The Legend

By Michael M. Martin

One word comes to mind when speaking about Mick Heyliger Stokes; that word is LEGEND.

Mick Heyliger Stokes – I use Heyliger because that is the surname he was known by back in the day – was not just a drummer par excellence, not just a captivating performer, not just a mesmerizing songwriter, not just a king of melody….Mick Stokes was above all, a most extraordinary musician.

Mick started his legendary career in the creative arts at a very early age. He was the drummer in a steelband before he was even 10 years old, and I can vividly remember the crowd marveling at the drumming skills of “that little boy” when the band was playing at Warner Park. All eyes were on Mick as he made those drums and cymbals talk. Even then, one could see that he was going to be a not easily matched stage performer.

The Apollo Cinema, now Redi-Fry Chicken, was the place where many an up-and-coming talent was honed at Sunday afternoon concerts in St. Kitts. Caribbean Heet Waves, Ellie Matt and the Gi’s Brass, Silver Rhythm Orchestra, Val Morris Orchestra all played there, and Mick was always a fixture at those memorable events. He released his first hit, Jumping Jack, when he was only nine years old, and I am sure that the Apollo played a big part in developing his superlative singing and drumming.

Mick’s talents did not go un-noticed and in short order, he became a mainstay in the equally legendary Ellie Matt and the GI’s Brass. Mick had a distinctive style of playing, which one could identify by listening to the hi-hats. Mick played the hi-hats on the edge instead of on the top like most drummers, so his hi-hats had a raspy sound which no doubt contributed significantly to the Ellie Matt Sound.

Mick was a songwriting maestro, who obviously understood the importance of melody. One only has to listen to Play One More For We, One Shot Man, Sam Brown, All Kinda Things, When A Child Is Born, She’s Not There and the list goes on, to bear this out and understand the depth and breadth of his enormous talent. His repertoire ran from the witty to the patriotic and he explored every genre.

Following the disbandment of Ellie Matt and the GI’s Brass, Mick continued to perfect his art in several bands, including GI’s Brass International and Legends Band. It was in Legends Band that I finally had the opportunity to play alongside Mick. When Mick played, he and his drum kit became one, a melding of musical souls. It was an absolute pleasure to just watch him play; he played with love and he loved to play.

It was in Legends Band that I also discovered that Mick was more than just a drummer and singer – he was a total musician. We were practicing one night and out of the blue, Mick told me “Mikey that note you just played is wrong” I checked it and he was on point. He had a perfect ear, and he knew his music!

If there were a Musicians Hall of Fame in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mick Heyliger Stokes would no doubt, and deservingly so, be one of its first inductees. So long my band brother and may your soul rest in eternal peace.