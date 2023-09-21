Klieon John Named Fourth Recipient of Prestigious Tilting Axis / Nieuwe Instituut Fellowship

In a significant achievement for the creative community of St. Kitts and Nevis, Klieon John has been honored as the fourth recipient of the highly coveted Tilting Axis / Nieuwe Instituut Fellowship. This esteemed accolade recognizes outstanding talent in the realm of arts and culture, affirming Klieon’s dedication and contribution to the field.

Commencing his tenure in February 2024, Klieon will embark on a transformative journey at the Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam. Over the subsequent months until August 2024, he will engage in rigorous research, collaborate with global peers, and participate in a diverse range of activities aimed at fostering innovation and cross-cultural dialogue.

This remarkable opportunity not only acknowledges Klieon’s exceptional capabilities but also underscores the significance of nurturing artistic exchange on an international scale. His appointment promises to be a catalyst for fresh perspectives and groundbreaking insights in the realm of creative expression. St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates this momentous achievement, looking forward to the impact Klieon will undoubtedly make in the global artistic landscape.