Kittitian Author Carol Mitchell’s Exciting “What Start Bad a Mornin'” Book Launch at the Brooklyn Arts Festival

In just a few days, the Brooklyn Arts Festival will play host to a remarkable event: the book launch of "What Start Bad a Mornin'" by Kittitian Author Carol Mitchell. This eagerly awaited literary occasion promises to be a celebration of culture, art, and wisdom.Carol Mitchell, a notable figure in both the arts and education, brings her unique blend of storytelling to the forefront with this new work. As an author, educator, and advocate for healing through literature, Mitchell's contributions to these fields have been nothing short of inspiring."What Start Bad a Mornin'" is poised to captivate readers with its narrative prowess and meaningful insights. It is a testament to the power of literature in transforming lives and fostering healing.If you're passionate about the arts, female authors, educators, and literary works that touch the soul, be sure to mark your calendar for this extraordinary event. Carol Mitchell's "What Start Bad a Mornin'" promises to be a literary gem worth discovering.