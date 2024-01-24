Jamaican Job Boom: Over 2,000 Locals Employed in Paramount’s Epic “Bob Marley: One Love” Biopic

In a groundbreaking revelation, Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, announced that over 2,000 Jamaicans were directly employed in the cast and production of the highly anticipated “Bob Marley: One Love” biopic. Speaking at the renamed Carib 5 Theater 1, now called “One Destiny,” Robbins expressed Paramount’s honor to collaborate with the Marley family and highlighted the significant local impact of the film.Robbins praised the people of Jamaica, revealing that more than 400 Jamaican cast and crew members, along with over 1,800 background actors, contributed to the 25 days of filming on the island. While the budget remains undisclosed, Robbins emphasized Paramount’s substantial investments in Trench Town, including the construction of an outdoor learning pavilion and security booths at Trench Town Primary School.The premiere in Kingston, Jamaica, witnessed a star-studded red carpet, featuring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Despite initial concerns about the casting choices, Robbins defended the selection of British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, stating, “Bob Marley was universal, even in his world view, and was embraced by the world.”Ky-Mani Marley, present at the premiere, had previously advocated for a Jamaican lead but acknowledged Ben-Adir’s talent. Theatre producer Lenford Salmon and playwright Basil Dawkins supported the diverse casting, emphasizing the complexity of the issue.With upcoming premieres in Paris, London, and Hollywood, “Bob Marley: One Love” is poised to make a global impact, celebrating not only the legendary reggae icon but also the vibrant contributions of the Jamaican talent behind the scenes.