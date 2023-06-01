JAHMALI’S ‘PLEASANT PLACE’ IS AN EXTRAORDINARY HOMAGE TO REGGAE MUSIC

Already blessing fans with “On Repeat” and “Sekkle Down” ahead of the album release, these gems were buzz generators, which inspired listeners for more. While every song is a bonafide stand out, some fan favorites include, “House of My Sojourn,” “Set Free Yuh Medi,” “Eye-thiopians,” “Empowering,” and “Dancehall Avenger.” There’s truly music for everyone on “Pleasant Place.””The key thing I want audiences to take away from ‘Pleasant Place’ is the effect my music has on their entire state of ‘being,’ namely the way it speaks to them. I’m certain that it will,” says Jahmali passionately.”Pleasant Place” is an example of musical greatness destined to alter the trajectory of Reggae music moving forward. On this extraordinary album, Jahmali bares his soul, proving music with meaning is still achievable.