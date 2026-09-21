Horsford’s Automotive Announces Major CHERY Brand Launch Weekend

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Horsford’s Automotive will officially launch the CHERY automotive brand in St. Kitts and Nevis with two special events on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The launch weekend begins with a ceremonial event on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Horsford’s Automotive, Wellington Road. Invited guests, business partners and members of the media will receive an introduction to CHERY and its exciting range of modern SUVs.

The celebration continues with a public Open Day on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Customers can explore the vehicles, meet the Horsford’s Automotive team and learn more about available features, financing and after-sales support.

According to CHERY, the company has ranked as China’s number-one passenger-vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. Its arrival brings several major firsts to the local automotive market.

Horsford’s Automotive and CHERY are introducing an unprecedented 10-year or 1,000,000-kilometre warranty—the first warranty of its kind offered on new vehicles in St. Kitts and Nevis. The companies will also be the first locally to offer a brand-new SUV for as low as $997 per month, subject to financing approval and applicable terms and conditions.

The CHERY lineup available now includes:

🚘 TIGGO 4 CROSS

🚘 TIGGO 7

⚡ TIGGO 7 HYBRID

🚘 TIGGO 8

🚘 TIGGO 9

“This launch represents an exciting new chapter for Horsford’s Automotive and the local motoring public,” said Group Marketing Manager Wallis Wilkin. “CHERY combines contemporary design, comfort, technology and outstanding value. With an exceptional warranty and a brand-new SUV available from as low as $997 per month, more customers can now experience the confidence of driving new.”

Horsford’s Auto Executive Joel MacEachrane said customers can expect dependable local support throughout their ownership journey.

“We are proud to welcome CHERY to the Horsford’s Automotive family,” MacEachrane said. “Our team is ready to help customers explore the lineup, select the right vehicle and benefit from the trusted sales and after-sales service for which Horsford’s is known.”

The public is invited to attend Saturday’s Open Day and experience CHERY firsthand.

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