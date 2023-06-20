FROM JAMAICA TO THE WORLD: MUSIC & TRAVEL EXPERT NOEL CYMONE WALKER COINS”THE NEW SCHOOL OF REGGAE,”



Noel Cymone Walker, an esteemed music and travel expert, served as the brainchild and featured guest of a remarkable USA primetime TV segment. Joining forces with the legendary Queen of Dancehall, Spice, the King of Dancehall, Beenie Man, and rising Reggae star Lila Ike.



This exceptional conversation and segment titled “Reggae & Dancehall Artists on Genre’s Impact in Music,” aligned perfectly with Black Music Month, celebrating the influential contributions of these genres and inclusion in Black Culture.



“The New School Of Reggae”— is a package, term and movement I created aimed at exploring the new styles, new artists, and new ways reggae and dancehall have been impacting the world. Dancehall & reggae doesn’t look the way it did in the 90s and 2000s and there are nuances that other genres have picked up on and have included in their own artistry. This is a genre that has to fight for recognition over here and so we’re doing the work”~ Noel Cymone Walker.

The TV special aired recently on Friday, June 9th on GMA3 ABC, ABC Live Prime TV, and is now `streaming on Hulu, YouTube, and ABC.com.

Catch episode 2 of Noel’s newest travel show series titled “Traveling Black,” on theGrioTV.com and YouTube channel, where she explores the culture of Little Havana, and Little Haiti in Miami, Airing this Thursday, June 13, 2023.



