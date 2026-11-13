FROM 13 CSEC GRADE ONES TO DOCTOR OF MEDICINE! ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CELEBRATES DR. JULEAR HOBSON’S OUTSTANDING MEDICAL ACHIEVEMENT AT UWI MONA!

ONCE CELEBRATED AS ONE OF THE FEDERATION’S BRIGHTEST YOUNG SCHOLARS, DR. JULEAR HOBSON, BMSc, MBBS, MRCP(UK), DM (INTERNAL MEDICINE), HAS REACHED ANOTHER REMARKABLE MILESTONE, EARNING HER DOCTOR OF MEDICINE DEGREE IN INTERNAL MEDICINE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES, MONA CAMPUS, JAMAICA!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — November 13, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — From an exceptional secondary school student who captured national attention with 13 Grade One passes in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations to an accomplished medical professional earning one of the region’s advanced clinical qualifications, Dr. Julear Hobson has given St. Kitts and Nevis another extraordinary reason to celebrate academic excellence.

The proud Kittitian physician has successfully completed her Doctor of Medicine (DM) degree in Internal Medicine at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, Jamaica.

Her graduation ceremony, held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, marks another significant milestone in a professional journey characterised by academic achievement, determination and a commitment to medicine.

Already holding the qualifications BMSc, MBBS and MRCP(UK), Dr. Hobson’s latest accomplishment further strengthens her credentials as a consultant physician trained in internal medicine.

But what makes this achievement particularly special is the remarkable story behind it.

FROM BASSETERRE HIGH SCHOOL TO MEDICAL EXCELLENCE

For those who remember the outstanding young scholar who dominated national education headlines more than a decade ago, Dr. Hobson’s continued success should come as little surprise.

In 2011, while attending Basseterre High School, Julear Hobson achieved an impressive 13 Grade One passes in the CSEC examinations, placing her among the Federation’s leading academic performers.

Her exceptional results earned national recognition, and in March 2012, she was formally honoured for her outstanding performance.

At just 16 years old when she sat the examinations, Hobson had already demonstrated an extraordinary aptitude for academic study.

Her achievements covered a wide range of disciplines, including mathematics, English, biology, chemistry, physics, French, geography and information technology.

And even then, she had medicine on her mind.

In a 2012 interview published by The Observer and reproduced by CaribDirect, the young Hobson revealed that she was considering a future in cardiology or oncology.

She also spoke about the hard work, discipline and time management required to excel academically.

Fourteen years later, that ambition has developed into a distinguished career in medicine.

EXCELLENCE CONTINUED AT CLARENCE FITZROY BRYANT COLLEGE

Hobson’s remarkable academic journey continued at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

In 2013, she was named a runner-up for the prestigious St. Kitts and Nevis State Scholarship following another outstanding performance in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

She earned Grade One passes in all seven qualifying units considered for the award, joining a highly competitive group of young scholars whose results attracted national recognition.

Her progression from secondary school excellence to advanced tertiary education illustrates the value of sustained discipline and academic ambition.

And her latest qualification brings that journey to another level.

MORE THAN A DEGREE — A SIGNIFICANT MEDICAL QUALIFICATION

The Doctor of Medicine in Internal Medicine is an advanced postgraduate medical qualification offered through UWI’s medical training system.

Internal medicine focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, investigation and management of diseases affecting adults, including complex conditions involving multiple organ systems.

The field requires extensive clinical knowledge, diagnostic reasoning and the ability to manage patients with acute and chronic illnesses.

Dr. Hobson’s existing qualifications also include Membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom — MRCP(UK) — a respected postgraduate medical credential.

Together, these achievements reflect substantial professional preparation and advanced medical training.

Her credentials place her within a field of medicine that plays a vital role in modern healthcare delivery, particularly in Caribbean societies facing increasing demands associated with noncommunicable diseases and complex adult medical care.

ALSO CONTRIBUTING TO MEDICAL RESEARCH

Beyond her clinical qualifications, Dr. Hobson has also contributed to published medical research.

In May 2026, she was named as a co-author of a peer-reviewed study published in the medical journal Cureus, alongside Kyaw K. Hoe.

The research, titled “Risk Factors, Not Low-Osmolar Contrast, Predict Acute Kidney Injury Following Contrast-Enhanced Computed Tomography: A Comparative Retrospective Cohort Study,” examined risk factors associated with acute kidney injury following contrast-enhanced CT imaging.

The publication identified Dr. Hobson’s affiliation with the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Her contribution to this research adds another dimension to her professional profile, demonstrating engagement with the scientific investigation and evidence-based practice that underpin modern medicine.

A PROUD MOMENT FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Dr. Hobson’s latest accomplishment is also a reminder of the exceptional talent produced by the Federation’s educational institutions.

Her journey from Basseterre High School and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College to the University of the West Indies reflects the opportunities that academic preparation, sustained commitment and regional higher education can provide.

It also highlights the important role Caribbean universities play in developing medical specialists who contribute to healthcare across the region.

For young students currently preparing for CSEC and CAPE examinations, her story offers a powerful example of how early academic achievement can become the foundation for a rewarding professional career.

The student who once spoke confidently about pursuing medicine has now earned an advanced postgraduate medical degree.

From 13 CSEC Grade Ones to MRCP(UK) and a DM in Internal Medicine — what a journey!

Times Caribbean extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Julear Hobson, BMSc, MBBS, MRCP(UK), DM (Internal Medicine) on this significant academic and professional milestone.

Her achievement is a source of pride for her family, former teachers, educational institutions and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

CONGRATULATIONS, DR. JULEAR HOBSON! YOUR JOURNEY FROM ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE TO MEDICAL ACHIEVEMENT IS AN INSPIRATION TO THE NEXT GENERATION OF CARIBBEAN SCHOLARS AND HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS!

TIMES CARIBBEAN — NOT EVEN THE SUN COVERS THE CARIBBEAN BETTER!